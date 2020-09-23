ELSTAT Numbers Reveal Dismal Q2 for Greek Enterprises

Pin 0 Shares

According to the latest figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) Greece’s accommodation and food services sectors took a huge hit in July. F&B and took less of a hit, but the accommodations sector suffered a staggering 94.3 percent decline versus 2019 numbers.

Lasithi region on Crete took the biggest blow in Q2 declining almost 100% (99.5), but Santorini was even worse at 95.6 percent compared to the previous year’s totals. By comparison, Mykonos “only” saw an 89.1 percent shortfall.

ELSTAT’s numbers also showed that Greek enterprises recorded approximately 4.2 billion euros in losses from 24,026,048 thousand euros to 19,832,471 thousand, or down by 17.5 percent over a year (from July 2019 to July 2020).

The full report is available here.