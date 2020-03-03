Ellinair Named Fastest Growing Airline for Greek Market by AIA

Pin 13 Shares

Ellinair has once been named the fastest-growing airline in the Greek market. The airline took the distinction during the 20th Airline Marketing Workshop held by Athens International Airport (AIA).

The airline was honored with the “highly commended” distinction for its 2019 performance. Ellinair showed the biggest percentage growth of any airline in the Greek domestic market based scheduled passenger traffic. Ellinair was previously the same distinction back in 2017 and 2018. The airline’s announcement said:

“For Ellinair – that adds two more aircraft (Airbus A320) this year to its fleet – this honor is the best way to showcase the entrepreneurial actions and development strategy that were set and followed.”

Back in 2018, the airline ferried over one million passengers, while the upward trend of the firm’s growth aims at its recognition as the most competitive airline carrier.

A subsidiary of Mouzenidis Group, Ellinair is based in Thessaloniki and began operations back in 2013 to meet the increased needs Mouzenidis Travel had in airline seats. In 2015, scheduled flights were also added to its routes and the airline now travels from five bases to 42 destinations.