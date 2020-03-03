Intense Showers and Thunderstorms Expected for Crete Later Today

Pin 97 Shares

According to the National Observatory in Athens, Crete’s weather forecast is set to change dramatically this evening, March 3, 2020.

Showers and strong thunderstorms are expected by the morning of the 4th of March across mainland Crete and the far-west of Crete.

The reports forecast showers and thunderstorms moving to the eastern and northern mainland by noon tomorrow. By Thursday 05/03, rain and possibly thunderstorms are expected, mainly in sea and island areas.

The map below shows the weather forecast model BOLAM of the National Observatory of Athens / meteo.gr for areas where the wind will exceed the 7 Beaufort on Wednesday, 04/03.