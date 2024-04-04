Eclipse Over America Offering Pickup Points for Solar Glasses in TX & IN

Eclipse Over America will facilitate in-person collection points across Texas and Indianapolis for the distribution of solar eclipse eyewear from Friday, April 5th, through Sunday, April 7th, in preparation for the total solar eclipse occurring on Monday, April 8th. All Eclipse Over America eclipse glasses bear CE and ISO certifications and are proudly manufactured within the United States. The American Astronomical Society website recognizes Eclipse Over America as a reputable, safe solar viewing equipment supplier: https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters.

Available Hours and Locations:

San Antonio, TX

Location: Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX 78204 Fri, Apr 5: 4pm – 10pm Sat, Apr 6: 9am – 6pm Sun, Apr 7: 9am – 6pm



Austin, TX

Location: West Chelsea Contemporary, 1009 W 6th St #120, Austin, TX 78703 Fri, Apr 5: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sat, Apr 6: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun, Apr 7: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Location: White Rock YMCA, 7112 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214 Fri, Apr 5: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sat, Apr 6: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun, Apr 7: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Smoky Rose, 8602 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218 Fri, Apr 5: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sat, Apr 6: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sun, Apr 7: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Lake Highlands YMCA, 8920 Stults Rd, Dallas, TX 75243 Fri, Apr 5: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sat, Apr 6: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun, Apr 7: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Central YMCA, 2200 S Davis Dr, Arlington, TX 76013 Fri, Apr 5: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sat, Apr 6: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Indianapolis, IN

Location: Foundry Provisions, 236 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Fri, Apr 5: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sat, Apr 6: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun, Apr 7: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Reserve glasses by placing orders online at https://eclipseoveramerica.com

Eclipse Over America collaborated with artists like Chris Gonzalez, Angela Fox, Ananda Nahú, and others along the path of totality to create designs incorporating their artwork, with a portion of the sales revenue benefiting the respective artists. Adhering to its commitment to 1% for the Planet, Eclipse Over America pledges to donate at least one percent of all revenue to non-profit organizations championing environmental causes. Current recipient partners include One Tree Planted, Waterkeeper Alliance, National Park Foundation, THE BIG GOOD, and Outride. Glasses retail for as little as 5 USD.