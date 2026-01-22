The Region of Crete will participate in the Holiday World Show 2026 in Dublin

From Friday, January 23 to Sunday, January 25, 2026, the Region of Crete will participate in Ireland’s well-known travel fair, the International Tourism Exhibition HOLIDAY WORLD SHOW 2026, held at RDS Simmonscourt in Ballsbridge. Crete’s delegation will be stationed at Stand F1, within the Greek National Tourism Organization area—meaning: yes, there will be brochures, yes, there will be conversations, and yes, someone will absolutely use the phrase “synergies” in a sentence like it is a normal word.

But behind the polished networking and the polite handshakes is something real: Irish travelers love Greece, and Crete keeps appearing on that mental list of “places to go when life needs a reset.” A travel expo might look like a glossy mingle-festival from the outside, yet it is still a battlefield for attention, where destinations compete through storytelling, accessibility, and one key factor everyone pretends not to obsess over—who is offering the best flights and packages for the season ahead.

And in 2026, Crete clearly intends to stay in that conversation.

Crete’s Stand in Dublin

Crete will be presented at:

HOLIDAY WORLD SHOW 2026

Venue: RDS Simmonscourt, Ballsbridge, Dublin D04 AK83

RDS Simmonscourt, Ballsbridge, Dublin Stand: F1 (Greek National Tourism Organization)

The event mixes professional travel trade networking with open public hours, which matters because fairs like this are not only about B2B deals. They are also about persuasion. The public comes for dreams, and the professionals come for contracts—but both leave with the same question in their heads: Can we sell this destination easily?

Crete’s answer will likely be: yes, and here is why.

Opening Hours (Trade and Public)

The public schedule is split into trade-only and open-to-all hours.

Public opening days & hours:

Friday, January 23, 2026: 09:30 – 12:30 ( Trade only )

09:30 – 12:30 ( ) Frida,y January 23, 2026: 12:30 – 17:00 ( Open to all )

12:30 – 17:00 ( ) Saturday, January 24, 2026: 10:00 – 17:00 ( Open to all )

10:00 – 17:00 ( ) Sunday, January 25, 2026: 10:00 – 17:00 (Open to all)

This format is basically a travel industry truth: the first hours are for professionals to exchange information quickly, quietly, and efficiently—before the public arrives and the expo becomes what it is meant to be: a loud, hopeful, brochure-stuffed celebration of future holidays.

Why Dublin Matters More Than People Admit

Crete already has strong visibility in major markets like the UK, Germany, and France. Ireland might look smaller on a map, but it is not a “small market” in the emotional sense. Irish travelers tend to be:

loyal repeat visitors once they find a destination they love

comfortable with long stays

strongly interested in local culture and island identity

drawn to food, landscapes, and “real life” experiences rather than staged luxury

That last part is key, because Crete does not need to pretend to be Santorini.

Crete sells itself when it is honest: rugged coastline, huge personality, wild mountains, village tavernas, ancient sites that do not require a ticket booth to feel meaningful, and beaches that can still shock someone who thought they had seen “pretty water” before.

Holiday World Show is where that honesty becomes strategy. It is not only an event to promote sun and sea. It is an opportunity to package Crete as what it really is: a destination for people who want more than a resort.

What Visitors Can Expect at the Crete Stand

Anyone visiting the Greek area will likely see familiar things—maps, leaflets, posters, photography—but the value is in the human contact. People still crave someone who can answer:

Is it easy to travel around Crete without a car?

What part is best for quiet holidays?

Is it safe to hike?

Do I need cash?

Is it expensive?

Which side is windier?

Do I need travel insurance for activities?

Is Crete kid-friendly? Is it senior-friendly?

And the best part? Crete can actually answer these questions without lying.

Because, unlike many destinations, Crete does not have to invent “authenticity.” It has too much of it. Sometimes, even the locals wish there were less.

Practical Notes for Crete-Bound Travelers

Since we are Argophilia and we do not do fantasy brochures, here is what every potential visitor should know before they fall in love with a postcard:

Weather Reality Check

Crete has long sunny seasons, yes. But:

winds can be brutal (especially on the north coast)

the sea can be rough even on beautiful days

weather changes fast in mountainous areas

So if you plan activities beyond beach lounging, come prepared, not optimistic.

Safety Tips

If you intend to hike or explore gorges:

wear closed footwear (not “cute sandals”)

carry water even in spring/autumn

never underestimate distances

Don’t hike alone. Don’t hike alone.

If you plan water activities:

check wind conditions

do not swim far out

Don’t dive alone. Don’t dive alone.

Crete is gorgeous, but it is not gentle.

A Little Truth About Travel Fairs

Yes, it is networking.

Yes, people exchange cards like trading Pokémon.

Yes, someone will say, “We are targeting emerging audiences,” while holding a plastic cup of warm expo coffee.

But fairs like Holiday World Show still matter, because they create a bridge between:

destination identity

travel sellers

travelers who need guidance

and the businesses that keep local tourism alive

So Dublin gets Crete this weekend—at least in booth form.

And if you see the Crete stand, go say hello, even if you do not book anything, because nothing starts a good holiday like a little wandering and a little mingling.

