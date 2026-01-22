Tourism Workers in Greece Call 24-Hour Strike on February 25

Tourism workers across Greece are moving into a 24-hour nationwide strike on February 25.

The reason: delays in benefit payments and chaos around prepaid benefit cards.

Worker representatives escalated the situation with a surprise occupation of DYPA HQ in Athens.

DYPA reportedly promised that payments would happen twice a week instead of once.

They also claimed the issue will be resolved by February 10.

The prepaid card mess is still unresolved — workers were told it is a bank issue, not DYPA.

There are two kinds of storms in Greece.

The ones that hit the coast with salt and wind — and the ones that hit the tourism industry right in the stomach, where you keep the nerves and the unpaid bills.

This February, we are getting the second kind. Tourism workers across the country are heading into a 24-hour nationwide strike on February 25, and nobody should pretend this is some theatrical protest where people wave flags and then go home to soup. This is the kind of strike built on a very basic trigger: people are not getting paid what they are owed, when they are owed it.

And when tourism workers stop smiling, Greece notices.

The Simple Reason Nobody Can Spin

Off-season support payments and benefits exist for a reason: tourism is seasonal, and people still need to live when the sun is not shining.

But workers say they are dealing with:

continued delays in benefit payments

in benefit payments and repeated dysfunction with prepaid cards that were supposed to make payments easier

Instead, the prepaid cards have become that perfect Greek horror story: a system designed to be modern, complicated enough to confuse everyone, and then quietly handed off to someone else when it fails.

So workers did what Greeks do best when the polite version does not work:

They escalated.

The DYPA Occupation (Yes, That Happened)

Worker representatives from tourism and food service unions, supported by the Labour Center and their federation, carried out a surprise occupation at the central administration building of DYPA in Athens.

I am going to say this like a normal person: you do not occupy a building because you feel calm and optimistic.

You do it because you have reached the point where your patience has become a dirty rag.

During the meeting that followed, DYPA’s leadership reportedly gave two promises:

1) Payments will now happen twice per week

Instead of one payment run per week, it becomes:

Two payment runs per week

That sounds like progress. It should help clear backlogs faster — if the system actually works.

2) “Everything will be settled by February 10.”

This is the part where Greeks immediately squint.

Because we have all heard: “In ten days, everything will be fixed.”

It is almost a folk song. Still, February 10 is now the date on the table.

The Prepaid Card Problem (the “not our problem” problem)

Here is what kept the rage alive: On the prepaid cards, workers were told that this issue is a matter for banks, not DYPA.

Technically, that might be true. Practically, it is insulting. Because what does a tourism worker hear when the state says that?

They hear: “We know your money is trapped behind nonsense. But it is not our nonsense.”

And that is why February 25 is happening.

What This Means in Real Life (Not in Press Releases)

I’ve worked in tourism long enough to know one truth: the public image of Greek hospitality is held together by people, not marketing.

Front desk staff

housekeepers

kitchen workers

servers

bar staff

seasonal workers who return every year like swallows

These people are not “resources.” They are the system.

A 24-hour strike means disruptions, even in winter. In spring and summer, it means chaos. If this becomes a pattern, it means tourists will start noticing the cracks.

Because when staff are angry and unpaid, service gets rough.

Not because workers are “lazy.” Being treated like you do not matter changes how you move through your job.

If You Are Traveling Around That Date

If you are in Greece around February 25, here is the practical advice nobody likes but everyone needs:

Expect delays or reduced service in hotels and hospitality venues

in hotels and hospitality venues If you have check-in/check-out plans, confirm them in advance

Be patient with staff — they are not the enemy

Keep flexibility in your schedule for that day

This is not about “ruining your holiday.”

This is about a workforce saying, “We are done being ignored.“

Greece loves tourism. Tourism is the national gold mine, the shiny story told to foreign markets — sun, sea, hospitality, effortless joy.

But behind that story is a workforce that is increasingly exhausted, underpaid, and forced to chase what is already theirs.

When benefit payments fail in a country dependent on tourism, it is not a mere administrative hiccup. It is a warning flare.