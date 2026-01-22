Gale-force winds battered Crete, disrupting daily life in multiple areas.

Arkalochori reported fallen and broken trees due to powerful gusts.

due to powerful gusts. Authorities are on alert and urge residents to be extra careful while moving around.

Risk zones include roads near trees, signs, and loose objects that the wind can throw.

These days, the weather in Crete is not conducive to romance.

A new wave of bad weather is moving across the island with strong, sometimes violent gusts, creating problems from one region to the next and turning ordinary routines into little obstacle courses of caution. In several areas, residents reported difficulty getting around safely as the wind intensified and conditions shifted rapidly from place to place.

Arkalochori Takes a Direct Hit

In Arkalochori, the intensity of the phenomenon became evident in a very physical way: trees snapped, fell, or broke apart, leaving scenes that looked like the island had briefly argued with nature and lost.

The images from the area capture what locals already felt—this was not “a bit windy.” These were dangerous gusts, the kind that can knock things over, lift debris, and turn a normal street into a hazard zone in seconds.

Authorities Urge Caution Across the Island

Elsewhere on Crete, smaller-scale damage has been reported in scattered locations—nothing dramatic everywhere, but enough to keep services on standby and officials watching developments closely.

Authorities are calling on residents to take extra precautions, especially when moving through:

streets lined with trees

areas with signs, poles, or construction items

locations where objects could be blown loose and carried

The message is simple: this weather does not need drama to be dangerous. Even without major damage, a single flying object or collapsing branch can cause injury.

For now, Crete rides the wind—alert, watchful, and slightly annoyed.