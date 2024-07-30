A Glimpse into Albania’s Past: The Monumental Tombs of Selca

Monumental Tombs of Selca are must-see cultural sites in Albania’s interior

Prominent heritage site in the Korça region

Illyrian tombs with historical significance, dating back to the 4th and 3rd centuries BC

Part of Albania’s UNESCO World Heritage proposals

The Monumental Tombs of Selca

Beyond Albania’s beautiful coastline lies a wealth of cultural treasures. The Korça region, known for its appealing climate, rich cuisine, and many cultural assets, attracts numerous visitors to the eastern part of the country.

Among these treasures is the Monumental Tombs of Selca (Varret e Selcës së Poshtme), situated on the eastern slope of Gradishte Hill. This hill also holds remnants of the ancient Illyrian city of Lower Selca. These Illyrian tombs were uncovered during archaeological excavations from 1964 to 1972 in the Pogradec area known as Mokër. The region around Pogradec is rich in ancient Illyrian artefacts, with findings dating back to the Bronze Age.

The tombs are located between the acropolis and the outer areas of the ancient city. Carved into the hill’s rock face, they date back to the 4th and 3rd centuries BC. Five monumental tombs were discovered, grouped into three areas approximately 100 meters apart. Tombs 1, 2, and 3 are carved in the first area, Tomb 4 in the second, and Tomb 5, built with a stone vault, in the third area.

Importance of the Monumental Tombs of Selca

The Monumental Tombs of Selca, perched by the Shkumbin River, date back to the 3rd century BC. This site was once the royal residence of King Klit, an ancient Illyrian ruler, which explains the regal appearance of the tombs sculpted into the cliffside. Recognizing their historical and archaeological significance, Albania proposed these royal tombs for UNESCO World Heritage status in 1996. Currently, efforts are underway to restore these tombs, ensuring they continue to be preserved as a significant aspect of Albanian culture and heritage.

These tombs are the most iconic architectural features of the Illyrian city of Lower Selca, dating from the peak period of the city’s development. Selca was once a key political and economic centre, serving as the administrative region for the Illyrian tribe of Dassaretae. Selca was built on high cliffs to defend against invasions and played a crucial role during the Roman-Illyrian war. The city dominated the Shkumbin Valley, stretching along the ancient Via Egnatia trade route, vital to the Roman Empire. Today, Lower Selca is a small village with a few welcoming inhabitants. The restoration of the area promises to enhance the lives of these residents as tourist visits increase.

To visit the archaeological site, drive along the Qafë Thana national road. Turn left towards the highlands before reaching Përrenjas to find the site. If departing from Pogradec, expect a scenic hour-long drive to the Tombs of Selca.