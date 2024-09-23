Designing Your Dream Home? Use These Helpful Tips!

Designing and building your dream house is not an easy feat. Fortunately, you can make the

planning and construction processes much easier by taking several steps. Start by looking

for trusted professionals such as Inner West architects, who will help you put your ideas to paper and turn them

into a usable building plan. These experts can also liaise with reliable subcontractors on your

behalf to procure quotes and budget validations, making it easier for you to hire the right

construction professionals and stick to your budget. Of course, they’ll ensure that your home

design meets the building regulations and will be built according to code.

Aside from working with the right architects, you can use the following tips to ensure that

your new home will perfectly fit your needs:

Match the home design to the property layout

If you’ve already bought the property where your new house will be built, consider the size

and topography of the space. Ideally, your home design will highlight the best features of the

lot and allow you to maximise your real estate. If your property is near a forest, for example,

it’s best to build a backyard patio where you can observe the local flora and fauna while

enjoying your morning tea. It’s also essential to consider the slope of your lot. A house that’s

designed for a steep slope will look substantially different from a home that’s going to be

built on a flat and level property.

Take note of your future needs

More likely than not, you’re going to live in your new house for many years or even decades.

If this is the case, you must design a livable and adaptable home that meets not only your

family’s current needs but also future ones. For instance, if you’re planning to have children,

design your house to have enough space for several bedrooms plus study and play areas. If

your parents will live with you in their golden years, make sure that your doors and hallways

are wide enough to accommodate walkers and wheelchairs and that the rest of the house is

as comfortable for elderly people with limited mobility.

Inject some of your personality to your home

One advantage of building a custom home is that you can ensure the design reflects who

you are as a person. So, when making plans for your future house, think of how to truly

make it your own. If you love travelling to Greece, for example, you might want to add a

couple of indoor architectural or accent columns that feature Doric, Ionic, or Corinthian

designs. If you’re looking for subtle elements, you can install corbels for standalone wall

shelving, invest in crown moulding that features Greek motifs, or use a weathered white

paint for your house exterior to give it a Santorini-inspired look.

Creating your dream house is fun and exciting, but it can also be a huge challenge.

Fortunately, by using the design tips listed above, you can make the process less stressful

while creating the perfect home for you and your loved ones.