Vision for ARKADIA 2024: A Sustainable Future

Unveiling of Inni’s strategic plan during “ARKADIA 2024;”

Focus on cultural enrichment and environmental protection;

Presentation by the Inni-Monastiraki Cultural Society;

Plans include public space redesign and heritage preservation;

Challenges: Post-earthquake recovery and new airport construction;

Development centred on local strengths and unique identity;

Aim: Transform Inni into a vibrant regional community;

Emphasis on history, natural beauty, and existing infrastructure;

Cultural events and ecotourism to boost the area’s appeal.

As part of the upcoming “ARKADIA 2024” series, the community of Inni will host an event on September 22, 2024. The gathering at the Cultural Center of Ini under the Minoa Pediada Municipality will introduce the “Strategic Plan for Inni 2030.” Organized by the Inni-Monasteraki Cultural Society alongside the Region of Crete, the event will spotlight plans for the cultural and environmental renaissance of the historic settlement.

Titos Kokolakakis, the president of the Cultural Society, will outline the vision for Inni’s revival, crafted through community-driven insights and local stakeholder collaboration. Architect Giorgis Petrakis will discuss plans for the town’s renewal, while Architect Giorgos Bitsakakis will present detailed proposals for enhancing public areas within Inni.

The region is grappling with the aftermath of the 2021 earthquake and pressures from developments like the new Kasteli airport. Harnessing local potential and driving self-reliance, the community strives to counteract urban neglect and decline. Focusing on Inni’s inherent strengths aims to establish a distinctive identity for sustainable growth, fostering connections with the surrounding airport region.

Inni’s strategic blueprint aims to establish the town as a dynamic regional hub in the new urban area that is evolving around Kasteli’s airport. The plan dismisses the stagnation of inward-focused and subsidy-dependent models by leveraging historical significance, natural charm, and existing cultural and recreational facilities. Complemented by a rich cultural agenda and nature trails, the restored watermill and key wetlands, Inni promises to emerge as an inviting haven for residents and visitors alike.