Home Design Essentials: Combining Style and Functionality

We all want our homes to look fabulous but also be functional. Today, more than ever, we use our homes for varied activities, including eating, sleeping, socialising, relaxing, working, and indulging our hobbies and interests. If you’re working on design plans for a new home or you’ve recently moved and are planning to revamp the interiors, here are some essentials to combine style and functionality.

Modern kitchen interior (Photo by Max Vakhtbovycn)

Exploring Layout Options

Adapting the layout is one of the best ways to enhance the versatility of a building. Whether you’ve bought a traditional farmhouse, a chic townhouse, a beachfront villa or a modern family home, exploring layout options is beneficial. In some cases, open-plan living is more practical than having a large number of small, separate rooms. Knocking down walls or joining neighbouring rooms to create larger living spaces can also help you maximise usable space. Consider your lifestyle, how you use your home and what each family member wants and needs. For example, if you have an old house, you could consider turning a bijou kitchen with a utility area and a dining room into a bright, airy open kitchen-diner.

Adding Storage

Adding storage is an excellent way to keep your home tidy and clutter-free, quick and easy, and enhance practicality. A vast range of storage options are available, from cabinets and floating shelves to cubby holes, wall-mounted units and furniture with in-built storage. Opt for solutions that suit your needs in each room and embrace clever concepts that save space and improve aesthetics. Add elegance and sophistication with free-standing sliding door wardrobes in your master bedroom, create a stunning focal point with an oversized TV cabinet with hidden shelves and drawers in the living room, or have fun with child-friendly themed boxes, baskets and shelving units in playrooms and children’s bedrooms. Make the most of the wall space in compact rooms. Hanging shelves, racks and rails on the walls can help you free up floor space and organise your stuff.

Felicity Oak 2-door Sliding Wardrobe

Creating Distinctive Zones

Most of us use our homes for diverse activities and functions. Creating distinctive zones is a fantastic way to design versatile spaces that cater to all family members. Setting aside areas for different activities and people can help you design a home that complements your lifestyle and allows everyone to enjoy quality time together and pursue their interests. If you have kids, create play zones and messy areas, zones to relax and enjoy quiet time and places to spend time together. Add adult-friendly areas to enjoy formal dining, unwind away from TV screens and toys and devote time to your hobbies. You may want a small room or studio to write, listen to music, kick back, and take in the views with a good book, for example.

Terrace of a modern villa overlooking the ocean. (Photo by Ben Mack)

If you’re planning a home makeover or buying a new house or apartment, it’s important to consider style and functionality when drawing up design plans. Exploring different layout options, adding storage and creating distinctive zones within your living space can help you tick all the boxes.