€490 Million for a Safer and Modern Crete

The VOAK project includes critical road sections to modernize Crete’s main highway.

€490 million in Recovery Fund support has been allocated for three parts.

Construction progresses unevenly, with land disputes and technical challenges causing delays.

Completion targets face setbacks due to complex design and funding adjustments.

Full Construction Mode: The VOAK Plan Kicks Into High Gear

The Northern Road Axis of Crete (VOAK) is entering a significant phase, backed by €490 million from the Recovery Fund. This financing covers three main sections: Chania-Heraklion (€200 million), Hersonissos-Neapoli (€90 million), and Neapoli-Agios Nikolaos (€200 million). Combined, these form the backbone of Crete’s most ambitious infrastructure upgrade.

The Chania-Heraklion stretch, spanning 157 kilometres and representing 70% of the total project length, stands out as its centrepiece. This extensive section is nearing contract finalization, expected by the first quarter of this year. At an estimated cost of over €2 billion, it’s also Greece’s largest ongoing infrastructure project, with funding sourced from multiple channels, including private investments by Gek Terna and additional European resources.

Funding Structure and Highlighted Features

The €490 million Recovery Fund allocation breaks down as follows:

€200 million for Chania–Heraklion (flagship section).

€90 million for Hersonissos–Neapoli through a public-private partnership.

€200 million for Neapoli–Agios Nikolaos, managed by AKTOR.

What’s in the Works for Chania-Heraklion:

The technical challenges make this the most demanding section:

17 interchanges connecting cities and towns.

75 bridges (13.2 km total length).

21 tunnels (31.4 km overall).

18 “cut and cover” passes (9.6 km).

266 retaining walls over 46.5 km for stability in mountainous areas.

Accommodations for drainage systems, streams, and archaeological discoveries.

Efforts to prepare 80 kilometres of side roads and intersections are underway, ensuring smooth integration with local networks.

Other Sections: Delays Ahead

Despite progress, the remainder of the VOAK timeline trails behind initial targets:

Neapoli-Agios Nikolaos: AKTOR works on a 14.5 km stretch, upgrading it into a four-lane highway. Setbacks from land expropriations and legal disputes are being addressed. This segment will likely be the first delivered, targeting completion in the coming years.

Spanning 22.4 km, construction involves tunnelling, grade-separated junctions, and high-standard technical designs. Progress depends on resolving land acquisition issues.

Meanwhile, older challenges remain, including delays caused by lawsuits and local disagreements over the road’s path, alongside slow financing approvals.

Timeline Challenges: Can VOAK Stay on Track?

The VOAK timeline faces setbacks: Land access, complex engineering requirements, and archaeological permissions could push the completion date further back. Funds from the Recovery Fund come with strict deadlines, intensifying the urgency to progress.

More Than a Highway

VOAK’s impact goes beyond transportation: It tackles long-rooted safety issues. Crete’s roads have an alarming track record of fatal accidents, worsened by inadequate infrastructure.

As a link between key urban centres (Chania, Rethymno, Heraklion) and significant ports and airports, VOAK will boost tourism, agriculture, and trade—pillars of Crete’s economy. VOAK is an investment that promises to reshape the island’s connectivity and foster local and national growth not only a new highway, but a lifeline for Crete’s residents and visitors. Safer, quicker routes and improved access to Crete’s stunning landscapes grant tourism and the local economy pivotal advantages in their growth story.