Greece Soars as Top Travel Destination for DERTOUR Customers This Summer

Greece ranks third for summer travel among DERTOUR customers.

Significant growth in bookings for Turkey (+61%) and Egypt (+70%).

DERTOUR and its affiliated brands saw a 22% increase in travellers compared to 2023.

Rising demand for beach vacations in Greece, Turkey, and other locations.

Data from DERTOUR reveals noteworthy trends for the travel season from June 1 to September 30, 2024. Turkey emerged as the top destination, with bookings up by 61% from last year. Spain followed with an 11% increase, while Greece saw a 15% rise in visitors. Other popular spots include Egypt, which experienced a 70% surge, and Italy, which had a 7% uptick.

Contributors to Growth

Several factors contributed to the robust performance:

Beach Holidays: Vacationers flocked to beach destinations like Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Majorca, and the Canary Islands.

Vacationers flocked to beach destinations like Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Majorca, and the Canary Islands. Exotic Locations: There was also increased interest in Dubai, Thailand, the Maldives, Mauritius, and North America.

There was also increased interest in Dubai, Thailand, the Maldives, Mauritius, and North America. Booking Patterns: Single-digit price increases. Earlier bookings offer up to 60% savings on package prices. Proximity to last-minute bookings, providing savings of up to 350 euros.



Leadership Changes at DSR Hotel Holding

Marek Andryszak, who served as CEO of TUI Germany and Central Europe until October 2021, will assume leadership of DERTOUR’s DSR Hotel Holding on August 1st. Andryszak expressed his excitement about the role, aiming to guide DSR through its development phase and bolster its market position. He will succeed Karl J. Pojer, who took over as CEO in January 2022.

DSR Hotel Holding

The company manages a diverse portfolio of 35 hotels:

Germany: 21 hotels.

21 hotels. Austria: 9 hotels.

9 hotels. Italy: 5 hotels.

DSR Hotel Holding is poised for significant growth and market expansion with this strategic leadership change.