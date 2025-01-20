Strategic Changes Strengthening the Cyprus-US Tourism Market

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Costas Koumis, highlighted the benefits of closer ties between the US and Cyprus. During a press conference, he shared how this partnership positively impacts the island’s tourism sector. The event also unveiled a new grant program to modernise hotels and tourist accommodations in rural, mountainous, and remote areas.

The program allocates €3 million to upgrade these regions to improve competitiveness. The initiative seeks to enhance the tourist experience and support local businesses in underdeveloped areas. This effort reflects a broader goal of improving the nation’s tourism products.

Shifting Focus to the Eastern US

Replying to questions, Koumis emphasized efforts to grow the Cyprus-US tourism market. Historically, Cyprus had not invested significantly in this market or had done so with missteps. Previously, promotional efforts targeted the entire US, leading to competition with lower-cost destinations. However, this approach is now being reexamined.

The Deputy Minister explained the ministry’s new strategy focuses specifically on the eastern US, where campaigns and targeted actions are already in full swing. According to him, the goal is straightforward: create demand for Cyprus among US travellers while effectively promoting the island.

Key Points from the Press Conference:

Expansion of Cyprus-US collaboration benefits tourism. €3 million in grants allocated for upgrading rural and remote accommodations. Shift in strategy to concentrate on eastern US markets. Focused campaigns aimed at drawing US visitors.



Koumis stated, “We are responsible for sparking interest in the US market.” He added, “Broader cooperation between the US and Cyprus, as developed by the government, the President, and the relevant ministers, undoubtedly benefits our tourism sector.”

When asked if he would accompany the President of Cyprus on an upcoming US visit in April, Koumis said the decision would be made closer to the date.

A New Strategy to Strengthen the Cyprus-US Tourism Market

This refreshed focus acknowledges previous shortcomings and introduces a visionary approach to attracting American travellers. With carefully crafted campaigns and resources directed at key markets, Cyprus aims to boost its tourism profile on an international stage. This shift, paired with domestic investments in accommodation upgrades, represents a cohesive plan to modernize and grow its tourism sector.

Φλερτάρει την αγορά των ΗΠΑ η Κύπρος-Η νέα τακτική από το Υφυπουργείο Τουρισμού για αύξηση της ζήτησης