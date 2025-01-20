Mountain Lodging Dynamics Before Greek Orthodox Easter

With Easter roughly three months away, hotel owners in Greece’s mountain regions are cautiously optimistic. Many hope this season will provide much-needed stability for their businesses. While the Christmas and Epiphany holidays offered some relief, steady tourism is far from guaranteed.

Mountain lodging operators are banking on a consistent flow of visitors through April. For them, a “smooth winter season” means packed hotels during long weekends and moderate occupancy during quieter weekdays. It’s a delicate balance.

According to hotelier Thanasis Dafalias, “A smooth season would be ideal, but Christmas and Epiphany aren’t the norm for mountain hotels.”

Predictably, last-minute weather conditions will play a significant role. Snowfall is crucial. A successful season depends on nature working in favour of the local economy.

Some areas, like Kalavryta, are already showing promise. Dafalias noted, “For the upcoming weekend, occupancy rates in Kalavryta are at 70%, slightly lower for the weekends after.”

Predicting the season, Vasilis Kallias echoed optimism: “If it snows another one or two times, the year will go well.”

For now, tourists are making reservations in advance, but fluctuating weather and economic uncertainty remain challenges for hotel owners.