Could Sea Turtles Help Control Crete’s Invasive Pufferfish?

As the silver-cheeked toadfish continues to spread through Cretan waters, scientists are looking at an unexpected ally in the fight against one of the Mediterranean’s most destructive invasive species: the loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta).

The invasive pufferfish, which entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal, has become a growing concern for fishermen across Crete. Armed with powerful jaws and containing the potent neurotoxin tetrodotoxin, the fish damages fishing gear, competes with native species, and poses a serious health risk if consumed.

But researchers say one marine animal appears remarkably well equipped to deal with it.

A Predator With Powerful Jaws

According to Dr. Nikos Simantiris of MEDASSET, loggerhead turtles appear to tolerate tetrodotoxin and are capable of eating silver-cheeked toadfish thanks to their exceptionally strong jaws.

“We know that turtles are immune to tetrodotoxin and can feed on the toadfish,” he explains. “They have extremely powerful jaws, and we know this from their diet, which includes crabs, bivalves, and other hard-shelled organisms.”

Scientists have even found pufferfish remains in the stomachs of stranded loggerheads, suggesting the invasive fish already forms part of their natural diet.

Not a Silver Bullet

While the discovery is encouraging, researchers caution against expecting sea turtles to solve the pufferfish problem on their own.

Silver-cheeked toadfish populations have expanded rapidly throughout the eastern Mediterranean, driven in part by warming sea temperatures. Although loggerheads may help reduce local numbers, there is currently no evidence that they can significantly control the invasion across the region.

For now, the turtle’s appetite offers an intriguing glimpse into how native predators may gradually adapt to the Mediterranean’s changing ecosystems.

Nature often finds its own balance, but rarely as fast as invasive species spread.