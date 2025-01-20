2024 Airport Passenger Traffic Surge

Passenger traffic at Greek airports increased by 9.3% compared to 2023.

Nearly 79.4 million travellers passed through Greek airports in 2024, up from 72.6 million the previous year.

Booming Flight Activity Across Greek Airports

An overall 7.6% rise in flight operations was noted compared to 2023.

The country’s 39 airlines-controlled airports handled more flights and passengers in 2024 than the year before.

The 24 airports run by the CAA recorded 603,931 flights, compared to 561,366 in 2023.

Passenger traffic at these CAA airports jumped by 8% year-over-year.

Over 11.9 million passengers (domestic and international) travelled through CAA airports in 2024, up from 11.09 million in 2023.

The boost in air travel highlights Greece’s growing appeal among global travellers, whether for leisure or business purposes. With nearly 12 million passengers flying to or from CAA airports alone, this is another proof that 2024 was a standout year for Greek tourism.