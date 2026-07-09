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Storms May Develop Over Crete’s Mountains This Afternoon

- July 9th, 2026 08:28 am

If you're heading to the beaches, you should be fine. But if you're planning hiking in the mountains or interior villages, expect afternoon storms and plan accordingly!

If you're heading to the beaches, you should be fine. But if you're planning hiking in the mountains or interior villages, expect afternoon storms and plan accordingly!

Don’t let the sunshine fool you. While much of Crete will wake up to clear skies and temperatures above 30°C, weather conditions are expected to become more unstable later today.

According to the latest forecast, clouds will begin building over the island’s mountainous interior from around midday, bringing the possibility of localized showers and thunderstorms, particularly across the central and southern highlands.

The unsettled weather is expected to ease by late afternoon and evening.

What to Expect Across Crete

☀️ Coastal areas: Mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures between 28°C and 32°C.

⛈️ Mountainous interior: Increasing cloud cover from midday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.

🌡️ Temperatures: Seasonal, generally ranging from 19°C to 35°C across the island.

💨 Winds: Northerly, reaching up to 5 Beaufort.

Advice for Visitors

If you’re planning to hike the Psiloritis, Lefka Ori (White Mountains), or Dikti ranges, or explore inland villages this afternoon, keep an eye on the sky. Summer thunderstorms in the mountains can develop quickly, even when the coast remains bright and sunny.

For beachgoers, the forecast remains much more favorable, with long periods of sunshine expected along most of Crete’s coastline.

Crete summer storms July 9

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