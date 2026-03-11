HMU created a digital reconstruction of Firka Fortress in Chania.

Based on authentic 17th-century Venetian maps.

Project developed with University of Crete.

Part of European Digital Europe programme Lip3D.

Continues previous reconstructions of Delphi and the Naxian Sphinx.

A detailed digital reconstruction of Firka Fortress in Chania, showing how the monument looked during the Venetian period, has been completed by the Design, Manufacturing and Automation Laboratory (DMA) of the Department of Electronic Engineering at the Hellenic Mediterranean University (HMU).

The project was led by Professor Manolis Maravelakis and developed in collaboration with Assistant Professor Thanasis Mailis from the University of Crete, as part of the European Digital Europe Programme under the project titled:

“Lip3D – Living forever the Past through a 3Digital world.”

Using authentic cartographic material from the 17th century, the team recreated the fortress in three dimensions, allowing viewers to see the structure as it existed before later modifications changed the form of one of the most recognisable landmarks of the old harbour of Chania.

Reconstruction Based on Historical Maps and Digital Modelling

The digital model was built using original historical maps and architectural data, making it possible to visualise the fortress in its earlier configuration, when Chania was part of the Venetian maritime network in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Through the reconstruction, the public can understand how the defensive structure originally functioned and how its shape evolved over time, something that is difficult to imagine when looking at the monument today.

Projects like this aim to combine historical research with modern technology, offering new ways to present cultural heritage without altering the physical monument itself.

The work also shows how digital tools are increasingly used to support tourism, education and cultural interpretation, especially in destinations like Crete where historical layers span many centuries.

Part of a Larger European Digital Heritage Project

The Firka reconstruction is part of the wider Lip3D project, funded through the Digital Europe Programme, which focuses on preserving cultural heritage through advanced 3D modelling and digital environments.

According to the researchers, the goal is not only to document monuments but to make them accessible in ways that allow visitors, students and researchers to experience historical sites as they once existed.

This is not the first time the laboratory has worked on such reconstructions.

Previous projects include:

the Temple of Apollo at Delphi

the Sphinx of the Naxians

Both digital models were created using similar methods, combining archaeological data, historical sources and modern software to recreate monuments that no longer exist in their original form.

Digital Reconstructions Offer a Different Way to Experience Heritage

The reconstruction of Firka Fortress highlights how technology can help present well-known landmarks from a new perspective, showing details that are no longer visible and restoring elements lost over centuries.

For visitors to Chania, the fortress at the entrance of the old harbour is already one of the most photographed spots in Crete.

Seeing it as it appeared during the Venetian period adds another layer to the story of the city, connecting the modern tourist destination with the complex history that shaped it.

As digital heritage projects become more common, they are likely to play a larger role in how historical sites are presented, both online and on location, especially in regions where tourism and cultural identity are closely linked.