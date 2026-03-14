Chaos Over Animal Culling in Cyprus Sparks Protests and Political Clash

Tension is rising in Cyprus after conflicting decisions about animal culling linked to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak triggered protests by farmers and sharp political criticism.

Dozens of livestock breeders blocked the road near SOPAZ in Aradippou on Wednesday morning, reacting to reports that healthy animals could still be ordered to be destroyed despite earlier assurances from officials.

The protest followed a late-night notification to a farmer that veterinary teams would arrive the next morning to cull his herd, even though previous statements suggested that only animals showing symptoms would be affected. The incident added to growing accusations that there is no clear plan for handling the crisis.

Political Pressure Grows

Members of the parliamentary agriculture committee said the situation has become chaotic, with different statements coming from the President, the Agriculture Ministry, and veterinary services.

According to committee chairman Giannakis Gavriel, the government had indicated that culling would stop until consultations with the European Commission were completed, while later announcements suggested that only symptomatic animals would be killed.

However, farmers say orders continued to be issued, creating confusion and anger in the sector.

Opposition leader Annita Demetriou called the situation dramatic and demanded the resignation of the Agriculture Minister, saying that contradictory decisions are undermining trust and putting the livestock sector at risk. She also warned that the crisis affects not only farmers but also workers, families, and the wider economy.

EU Involvement

The government confirmed that EU Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Oliver Varhelyi is expected to visit Cyprus as part of consultations with European authorities on how to manage the outbreak.

Officials say the goal is to protect the country’s agricultural production and export capacity while following EU regulations on disease control.

At the same time, authorities are urging calm and asking the public to avoid speculation, stressing that all measures must be taken in coordination with European partners.

Impact Could Go Beyond Agriculture

Although the crisis currently affects the livestock sector, the uncertainty also raises concerns about the broader economic impact.

Agriculture, food production, and exports remain important parts of Cyprus’s economy, and prolonged disruption could influence prices, supply chains, and confidence in local products.

In countries where tourism is closely linked to food quality and local production, problems in the primary sector can also affect the image of stability that destinations try to maintain, especially at the start of the travel season. The situation remains unresolved, with farmers demanding clear rules and authorities trying to restore control.