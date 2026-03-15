Heraklion’s weekly municipal update arrived with the usual mix of infrastructure plans, road works, parking problems, and long-term promises — a reminder that running a city here means solving ten problems while twenty new ones appear.

Among the most important developments is progress on the VOAK bypass works, which remain one of the most critical projects affecting daily life in the city. According to the municipality, the Ministry of Infrastructure has accepted proposed modifications intended to reduce the impact of the highway as it passes through the urban area.

If completed as planned, the additional works should improve junctions, side roads, drainage systems, and connections between neighborhoods currently divided by the existing road. Residents will believe it when they see it finished, but for now the project is at least moving on paper.

Repairs everywhere because everything is old

Smaller works continue across several districts, including Katsabas, Nea Alikarnassos, Mastabas, the city center, and Lakkos.

The municipality says it is focusing on basic repairs such as:

road resurfacing

sidewalk construction

lighting maintenance

drainage upgrades

creation of small green public spaces

In other words, the everyday things people notice first when they are broken and last when they are fixed.

Officials admit the city’s infrastructure is outdated and incomplete, which may be the most honest sentence in the entire announcement.

Parking near the Venetian walls still a mess

One of the most sensitive issues remains parking around the Venetian Walls, where the National Transparency Authority has demanded enforcement of older restrictions that prohibit vehicle access in parts of the moat.

The municipality is now searching for alternative parking areas, but space near the historic center is limited, meaning that any solution will likely involve park-and-ride systems, new traffic rules, and the usual arguments between drivers, businesses, and archaeologists.

Plans also include future parking areas near the walls themselves, provided they can be built without damaging the monument — a condition that tends to complicate everything.

No waste burning at the Circular Economy Park

In a decision likely to calm local reactions, the regional waste authority has approved changes to the environmental plan for the Circular Economy Park, removing the possibility of high-impact activities such as waste incineration.

The modification means that no heavy-pollution use will be allowed at the site, at least under the current framework.

Given how controversial waste projects usually become in Crete, this may be one of the few announcements nobody complains about.

The long list of small projects continues

The weekly update also included a long list of smaller initiatives, from new bus stops and water network works to social programs, tourism promotion, and public consultations on traffic changes.

Individually, none of them will transform the city. Together, they show how slowly a place like Heraklion moves forward — one repair, one study, one meeting at a time.

For residents, the real measure will not be the announcements, but whether the streets are smoother, the parking easier, and the traffic less chaotic by the end of the year.