Greece Plans Digital Platform and Tax Changes for Yachting Sector

If the Greek yachting industry had a euro for every reform plan, Congress, platform, memorandum, or digital tool announced in the last decade, the marinas would already be full of superyachts.

Instead, the sector is getting another round of promises.

During the 5th Panhellenic Yachting Congress in Athens, officials and industry representatives discussed a new wave of initiatives to modernize the regulatory framework, improve transparency, and strengthen Greece’s position in the global maritime tourism market.

This time, the focus is on digitalization, tax clarity, and reducing bureaucracy — the three things the sector has been asking for since paperwork was invented.

A Platform for Everything

The headline announcement is the creation of a unified digital platform for Greece’s marinas, enabling yacht owners and charter operators to make real-time berth reservations nationwide.

In theory, this should already exist in a country with one of the longest coastlines in Europe.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the platform will:

simplify marina management,

improve transparency in berth availability,

help international visitors plan charters,

bring Greece closer to international digital standards.

Which sounds excellent, provided the system actually works and does not become another login page that requires five documents, three approvals, and a phone call to the port authority. The goal is to integrate marina data into one system, making it easier for yacht owners, charter companies, and marina operators to know what is available without guessing—a revolutionary idea… in 2026.

Tax Clarity

The announcement concerns the tax framework for recreational boats, which has been a source of confusion for years.

A memorandum from the Hellenic Revenue Authority confirmed that VAT on private use of recreational vessels will be set at 13 percent, giving the sector something rare in Greek regulation: certainty.

Industry professionals say the clarification helps create a more predictable environment and improves transparency in maritime tourism transactions.

People can finally calculate costs without hiring a lawyer.

Less Bureaucracy, More Boats

Beyond digital platforms and tax rules, Congress also focused on the usual structural problems that everyone agrees exist and nobody manages to solve quickly.

Among the priority stable tax rules

stronger enforcement against illegal chartering,

better monitoring through digital tools.

New systems such as e-Charter, e-Immobility, and e-Idle are expected to help reduce paperwork and improve oversight across the sector.

Greek professionals have heard similar promises before, so their reaction is cautious optimism tempered by experience.

The Greek Flag Problem

Another issue raised during the discussions was the need to make the Greek flag more attractive for commercial recreational vessels.

Many operators choose foreign registries because they offer simpler rules, lower costs, or less bureaucracy.

Industry representatives are now calling for incentives to encourage more vessels to register in Greece, strengthening the national maritime economy rather than sending business abroad.

Meetings About the Future of the Sea

The Congress, held in Athens on February 26–27, brought together policymakers, port authorities, maritime professionals, and investors to discuss the future of Greece’s maritime tourism sector.

Topics included sustainability, training, digitalization, regulation, competitiveness, cooperation, and development — the full vocabulary of modern tourism strategy.

Greece has the coastline, the weather, the history, and the demand, but it still struggles with the gap between announcements and results.

Until that gap closes, the yachting industry will keep attending congresses, testing platforms, reading memorandums, and waiting for the day when booking a berth in Greece is as easy as booking a hotel.