Why Now Is the Best Time to Fly to Europe

Flights from the U.S. to Europe haven’t been this affordable in three years, dating back to the time when countries were emerging from COVID-19 restrictions. These low fares extend deep into the usually slow late-fall and winter months—excluding major holidays—providing a splendid chance for travelers.

Finding travelers to fill seats during these quiet months proves challenging, say travel industry experts. Data from flight analytics company Hopper reveals that fares for this season are averaging at $645, a drop from last year’s $711. This season’s rates are the lowest since 2021 when prices hit $479 due to a downturn in international journeys caused by the pandemic.

Heading into January 2025, fares are set even lower. Post-holiday prices stand at $558 compared to $578 in January 2024, though still higher than the $488 recorded in January 2022. Meanwhile, domestic U.S. airfares have climbed each month from November through March relative to the previous year.

Airlines across the board, from those facing financial difficulties to the prosperous ones, have reduced flight frequencies or growth plans, stabilizing U.S. ticket prices. Aircraft shortages further constrain the ability to introduce new flights.

Airline capacity remains resilient despite some periods of anticipated reduced demand, which top carriers like Delta, United, and American Airlines acknowledge, especially around certain low-demand weeks.

How did we get here? Airlines scrambled to boost transatlantic seats post-pandemic to accommodate the revived travel desire. This surge wasn’t limited to peak seasons, with more travelers opting for shoulder-season breaks to sidestep summer’s bustle and heat. Consequently, carriers have increased flights during off-peak times.

For the fourth quarter, airline capacity on the U.S.-Europe route trailed slightly behind last year but exceeded 2019 levels and nearly doubled that of 2021. Looking ahead, experts assert that competitive fares to Europe are likely to persist into the new year.

Following two robust years for European travel, the allure of destinations like Spain and Italy seems to have waned a bit during off-peak months, leaving airlines with fewer takers.

Despite traditional discounts on off-season flights, this year’s prices are exceptionally low as airlines work to stimulate demand. With many travelers having already visited major European cities, airlines are innovating. For instance, plans are in place to expand routes to less typical destinations such as Greenland and Mongolia to keep next year’s travel experiences fresh and exciting.

The current airfare landscape presents a remarkable window for those yearning to experience Europe without the usual financial burden. With pioneering routes and competitive prices, it’s an opportune moment to embark on new adventures. To seize these unique travel deals is to embrace the art of exploration when the world is at its most reachable.