Santorini Leads Cycladic Island Tourism Revenue

- November 22nd, 2024 07:07 am

Santorini dominates Cycladic tourism earnings, but revenues dip 9% YoY.

Santorini remains the top Cycladic destination for earnings from accommodations and dining during July, August, and September. A study using data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported nearly €376 million in total revenue during these peak months.

However, this figure reflects a 9% drop compared to the same timeframe last year.

Santorini’s Revenue Breakdown

  • Accommodation income: €267.5 million
  • Catering services income: €108.1 million

Cycladic Revenue Rankings

  1. Santorini: €376 million
  2. Mykonos: Over €309 million
  3. Paros: Nearly €117 million
  4. Naxos: €89 million
  5. Milos: €60 million
  6. Syros: €28.6 million
  7. Tinos: €24 million
  8. Andros & Kea/Kythnos: €14 million each

Revenue Growth Highlights

  • Milos: 32.9% increase year-over-year
  • Paros: 23% increase year-over-year

Nationwide, total accommodation sector revenue reached €6.2 billion, a 6.9% rise compared to 2023. Meanwhile, catering services generated €3.7 billion, a 0.2% growth.

About Kostas Raptis

Kostas Raptis is a reporter based in Crete. He moved to Heraklion in 2022, six years after he fell in love with it. He writes about AI and smart tech.

