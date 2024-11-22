Santorini Leads Cycladic Island Tourism Revenue

Santorini remains the top Cycladic destination for earnings from accommodations and dining during July, August, and September. A study using data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported nearly €376 million in total revenue during these peak months.

However, this figure reflects a 9% drop compared to the same timeframe last year.

Santorini’s Revenue Breakdown

Accommodation income: €267.5 million

Catering services income: €108.1 million

Cycladic Revenue Rankings

Santorini: €376 million Mykonos: Over €309 million Paros: Nearly €117 million Naxos: €89 million Milos: €60 million Syros: €28.6 million Tinos: €24 million Andros & Kea/Kythnos: €14 million each

Revenue Growth Highlights

Milos: 32.9% increase year-over-year

Paros: 23% increase year-over-year

Nationwide, total accommodation sector revenue reached €6.2 billion, a 6.9% rise compared to 2023. Meanwhile, catering services generated €3.7 billion, a 0.2% growth.