What Is Happening With The Weather In Greece Right Now

Greece woke up to a full-blown weather tantrum on Wednesday, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, snowfall, and gale-force winds sweeping across the country like somebody flipped the wrong switch. Roads are struggling, ferries are disrupted, and school schedules are being disrupted — but importantly, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

And the snow? Not cute “Instagram snow.” Real snow.

In central Greece, snowfall has reportedly exceeded 0.5 meters in some areas, forcing authorities to mandate snow chains in multiple regions, including Evrytania, Fthiotida, Fokida, Viotia, and Evia. This is the kind of weather that turns “quick drive” plans into “do I even have a will?”

In Fthiotida, truck traffic has been banned on parts of the E65 highway, while snowplows and salt trucks are operating continuously to keep roads open. Another ban is in place along the Lamia–Karpenisi highway, between the 47th and 72nd kilometer markers.

Meanwhile, in Domoko, snowfall intensified enough to trigger restrictions on heavy vehicles along the older Lamia–Domoko–Larissa route, with chains required for all other vehicles.

And because Greece cannot just have one kind of chaos at a time, maritime transport is also taking hits. Ferry operators in the northern Aegean announced schedule changes from Wednesday through Friday. In contrast, ferry services nationwide were suspended, effectively freezing island movement.

Schools were also hit. Many areas kept schools closed on Wednesday, including Athens, where heavy rain has already caused local disruptions.

And yes. This keeps going. Forecasts indicate the conditions are expected to continue into Thursday.