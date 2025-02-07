Starry Nights in Heraklion: Telescope Viewing of Planetary Parade CANCELLED

UPDATE: The eagerly anticipated starry nights organized by the Institute of Astrophysics have been temporarily put on ice—not because the universe stopped working, but because Earth’s weather decided to have a tantrum. Originally planned for Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9, 2025, the celestial festivities were supposed to take place at the serene grove of Promachonas of Jesus, nestled in the historic Venetian Walls.

Instead of crystal-clear skies and mesmerizing views of constellations, attendees were handed an uninvited guest: bad weather. You know, dark clouds, strong winds, and probably some rain that could ruin telescopes and everyone’s mood. Thanks to these “lovely” conditions, the event organizers made the call—wisely so—to nix the dates for now. Original news below:

The event features a rare planetary lineup visible through telescopes.

Dates: February 8 and 9, 2025 (weather permitting).

Hosted at the Venetian Walls’ Jesus Bastion grove in Heraklion.

A perfect opportunity to observe Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, Mars, and more.

Open to all ages, with free participation.

Local astronomy groups and schools are joining with equipment.

The Institute of Astrophysics at the Foundation for Research & Technology (FORTH) is back with an evening under the stars that will leave jaws dropping. With the local government’s backing, they’re hosting starry nights that provide a front-row seat to the planetary lineup putting on a show in February 2025. Why look at Netflix when you can binge-watch the actual solar system?

Mark your calendars for February 8 and 9, assuming the weather doesn’t decide to play spoilsport. The telescopic viewing extravaganza will kick off at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM, giving you two chances to look through a lens at what’s cosmic zooming. The location? The lush grove near Heraklion’s Jesus Bastion on the Venetian Walls. It sure beats staring up from the parking lot.

What’s on the Celestial Menu?

For those ready to squint through a telescope, here’s a sneak peek at the lineup:

Jupiter: Big, bold, and bright. You can’t miss it.

Big, bold, and bright. You can’t miss it. Saturn: Yes, it’s the one with the rings. Instagram-worthy, if only phones worked up there.

Yes, it’s the one with the rings. Instagram-worthy, if only phones worked up there. Venus: Serving looks like the Evening Star because it’s extra like that.

Serving looks like the Evening Star because it’s extra like that. Mars: Swinging within viewing distance as it cosies up to Earth, a biannual tradition.

Joining this effort are the Crete Astronomy Club (SFAC), the Astronomy Student Group from the University of Crete, and some local schools, including Pancretan Educational Center, the Model High School of Heraklion, and the European School. They’re all pitching in with their telescopes because the more scopes, the better.

Why You Should Show Up (Even if You Don’t Know What Saturn Is)

Okay, so maybe you’re not into planets. Still, this event makes space stuff pretty accessible for everyone—even if your stellar knowledge begins and ends with astrology memes. It’s for all age groups, so you’re covered whether you’re dragging the kids or showing off your “intellectual curiosity” on a date.

This isn’t just about planets, either. There’s the Moon, stars that are other people’s Suns (trippy, right?), and enough cosmic eye candy to fill the darkest parts of your camera roll—bonus points for attempting to pronounce the names of celestial bodies and arguing about it later at dinner.

So grab that jacket, clear your schedule, and join the crowd under the night sky. They promise an unforgettable view of what’s out there—because sometimes, looking up is way better than looking down at your phone.