Galatsída (Reichardia picroides)—French scorzonera or common bright eyes—is a perennial herbaceous plant growing between 15-40 cm tall. It features a stilted base and an upright, branched stem with a bluish tint. The leaves at the base are pinnate, while the rest are serrated with a subtle mushy texture. The flowers, containing both male and female parts, are clustered and exhibit a vibrant yellow colour between March and May.

This edible weed thrives in fertile and rocky terrains as well as cultivated and wild areas. Harvesting occurs before the flowering stage, beginning in October and continuing until just before the blooms appear. The entire plant contains a sticky latex.

Galatsída is rich in minerals and trace elements, providing significant nutritional benefits. Per 100 g of fresh weight, it contains 108 mg of vitamin K, 33 mg of vitamin C, 586 mg of β-carotene, and substantial amounts of other vital minerals, including potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, iron, copper, manganese, zinc, and phosphorus. It also has low nitrite content and includes phenolic compounds, such as luteolin and apigenin derivatives, chlorogenic and isochlorogenic acids, and lutein. Notably absent is coumarin.

Consumed both fresh or cooked before flowering, Galatsída offers a pleasant aroma and taste, slightly sweet, making it an excellent addition to salads when raw or a flavorful component in cooked dishes. It can be boiled, stewed, fried, or used in a meat fricassee. The plant possesses detoxifying, heart-strengthening, antioxidant, and pain-relieving properties.

Recipe: Galatsída with Boiled Potatoes

To prepare, thoroughly clean all wild herbs, removing roots, stalks, and any tough or damaged leaves. Rinse under running water to wash away soil. Parboil the herbs in boiling water for five minutes or slightly longer for larger leaves. After cooking, drain and briefly run under cold water to retain colour. Avoid overcooking to prevent turning the herbs into a purée.

In the meantime, cook the potatoes with their skins on until tender. Drain, peel, and mash them with a fork. Squeeze out the excess water from the Galatsída and combine it with the mashed potatoes and the boiled Galatsída—season with extra virgin olive oil, salt, and lemon to taste. Serve warm.