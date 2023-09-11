Cretan Hound “Peristeris” Shows Cretans How Excellence is Done

Last month, something momentous took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The Cretan Hound (Kritikos Lagonikos) took the stage for the first time at an international dog show. When Giannis Perrakis’s dog “Peristeris” was awarded Best of Breed at the 2023 World Dog Show, a legendary dog breed was introduced to the broader world.

Sadly, the significance of this event should have been heralded and supported, especially by people from Crete. Here’s a short story of dedication by a very few to protect and conserve the only extant legend of Crete. If not for the efforts of people like Nikos Anetakis, Haris Arvanitis, the Kennel Club of Greece (KOE), the hunting federation AKOKD, the dog’s owner Giannis Perrakis, and a short list of sponsors/supporters, and breeders, the Cretan Hound would still be a living legend surviving in relative obscurity.

An Ancient Breed Reemerges

The story begins with the male Kritikos Lagonikos, “Peristeris,” winning a qualifying show at home in Crete. Judge Evi Tragali chose Giannis Perrakis’s amazing dog to represent the breed at Geneva. Through generous sponsorship by the Kennel Club of Greece, the Hunting Federation of Crete and Dodecanese, and a score of smaller individual donations, the trip to Switzerland by Anetakis and Haris Arvanitis (who paid his own way) was possible. Anetakis, the President of the Cretan Hound Club, took it upon himself to travel to Geneva to show “Peristeris” since the dog’s owner could not make the trip.

Nikos Anetakis and Haris Arvanitis with “Peristeris” at Geneva – Nikos Anetakis image

The goal was to promote the Cretan Hound, Crete, and Greece, and “Peristeris” accomplished this by impressing the judges and ultimately being awarded a “1st,” Best Adult Male, Best of Breed, and Geneva World Cup Winner 2023 by the renowned Lithuanian Judge Ramune Kazlauskaite. The appearance and the effort were another “1st” for the ancient breeds, Crete and Greece. I spoke briefly with Anetakis about significant happenings at Geneva. The owner of Quality Hounds was super impressed with the over 21,000 amazing dogs present at the show. Other than “Peristeris” making a super showing in his group, the Cretan Hound Club president had an opportunity to introduce himself and “Peristeris” to International Kennel Federation (FCI) President Tamas Jakkel. Together they discussed the status of the breed recognition-wise, and Jakkel asked when the Kritikos would be a recognized breed internationally with a a quality-quantity efficient population. Jakkel was very positive about the breed enthusiast’s efforts, and Anetakis presented a pretty clear road map toward this end. At the end of the day, Kritikos Lagonikos needs more funding and fans before moving to the next phase. An upcoming show in Athens is the next step.

The Uphill Struggle and Apathy

Anetakis and other breeders and supporters struggled but were successful in presenting one of the rarest dog breeds on Earth to the broader public. And now for the thrashing prominent Cretan officials, businesses, and businesspersons deserve for their apathy about Europe’s oldest hunting dog. The Cretan Hound, the world’s premier hare hunting hound, is a breed numbering fewer than 600, mainly bred and living in Crete. At least 5,000 years old, the unique species has been preserved and protected by Cretans in the island’s wildest and most remote parts.

One Crete Region official approached for help represents everything wrong about the island’s decision-makers. His response to a request for support was short, blunt, and, from the standpoint of animal lovers, heinous. I won’t mention any names in this section, but I should. The nameless Arnaoutakis government official said, “We don’t support or promote dogs.”

“Peristeris” at the hotel in Geneva displaying the cool and calm the breed is famous for – Nikos Anetakis image

I find this lack of caring and intuition ludicrous, given that the Region of Crete sends me 25 press releases every day telling of support for everything from puppet shows to miles of new road laid. I know the official did not realize what he was saying meant, “We don’t really give a damn about the only living legend left on Crete Island.”

Many people here know or could care less about the marvels Crete has produced. To the average Cretan businessman, Knossos, Malia, or other Minoan wonders are where traffic jams happen, and overprotective archaeologists spoil resort building plans. I know this from weeks of past involvement in getting the Minoan Palace/Temples listed by UNESCO and fighting for the preservation of what remains of Crete’s pristine seafront.

It’s pretty depressing to try and preserve something unique, like this ancient breed at home on Crete, with no recognition, little support, and even a degree of disdain from fellow Cretans. In the past, owners and breeders had to hide the dogs from the likes of the Ottomans, who put a bounty on them to stop Cretans from eating the game they were so proficient in taking. I felt genuinely offended by half a dozen business people and concerns I presented the World Dog Show mission to. Big Daddy hoteliers, veritable oligarchs of Crete and Greek business, at least two airlines, not one offered a penny or a reduced airfare in support.

Prancing Into the Limelight

During the exhibition in Geneva, “Peristeris” impressed the judges and spectators with the good manners, calm, and intelligence the breed is well-known for. It’s just too bad the humans who run the show on Crete could not find it within themselves to show intelligence or manners on the same level. Regardless, the mission of the Cretan Hound Club, Kritikos Lagonikos breeders and owners, and the Kennel Club of Greece was a resounding success. “Peristeris” literally pranced his way into the collective dog world, taking a few hundred marvelous hounds with him.

Anetakis and the club have already taken steps to broaden the recognition and understanding of the breed in Crete and Greece. This is something he thinks is crucial for the future of the species. A show this past weekend in Sitia brought forward still more beautiful examples of the Cretan Hound, and Kritikos Lagonikos is in Athens this month. We’ll cover as much of these events as we can.

Finally, all Cretans will realize that this dog breed is the only living icon of their heritage. And, in a very ethereal way, an essential symbol for Crete Island’s future. Either traditional values and authentic culture will balance with the urge for growth and modernity, or the dog, the ancient ones called “human,” may disappear like many other stunning Crete treasures.