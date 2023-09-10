Winds Die Down Over Cretan Sea After Port Authority Warning

Yesterday, the Port Authority of Heraklion was put on storm alert in the wake of Northerly and Westerly winds and rain expected. The winds peaked at about 9 on the Beaufort scale. The outlook for Crete weather today, Sunday, September 10th, is much calmer but still with gusting winds.

The warning issued by the authority went out to owners of small ships and boats to take appropriate safe measures to moor their vessels. The Port Authority also told commercial fishing vessels to temporarily halt operations. Local lifeguards and emergency personnel were asked to be ready to render immediate assistance.

Currently, Crete weather conditions have improved, with winds in over the western and eastern Cretan Sea are at between 5 and 6 Beauford. The relative humidity for today in Heraklion Prefecture will fluctuate from between 61 and 78 percent, with a high temperature of 26C.

As you can see on the weather map from Meteo above, moderate temperatures across Heraklion Prefecture will be made less bearable by extremely high humidity, reaching 100% in places like Arkalochori.