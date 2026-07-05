The local news outlet reminds travelers that the intense Aegean sun turns parked vehicles into dangerous ovens.

The summer sun in Greece is glorious, but it is also unforgiving. As a timely reminder to travelers, the Cretan news outlet Cretalive highlights that extreme summer temperatures do more than just make you sweat. They can turn the interior of a parked car into a highly dangerous environment for your everyday belongings.

According to auto insurance experts cited by Cretalive, the temperature inside a parked car exposed to direct sunlight can easily exceed 50°C (122°F) in a matter of minutes. While we all know the golden rules of never leaving children or pets in a hot car, Cretalive points out that there are several other everyday items you must take with you when you step out of the vehicle.

Here are eight common items that Cretalive warns can be ruined, or even become dangerous, when left baking in the Greek summer heat.

Electronics and Power Banks: Smartphones, tablets, and portable chargers contain lithium-ion batteries that are highly sensitive to extreme heat. Cretalive notes that leaving them on a car seat or in the glove compartment can cause the batteries to swell, leak, or in severe cases, catch fire. Always take your devices with you or hide them in the completely shaded trunk. Aerosol Sprays: Deodorants, hairsprays, and dry shampoos are pressurized containers. When the temperature inside the car spikes, the pressure inside these cans increases dramatically. This can lead to messy leaks or, in extreme cases, cause the can to explode, ruining your car’s interior. Bottled Water: It seems counterintuitive to throw away drinking water, but leaving plastic bottles in a sweltering car is a bad idea. The intense heat can cause the plastic to degrade and leach chemicals into your water. It also makes the water taste warm and stale. Keep your hydration cool by taking it with you to the beach. Sunglasses: Leaving your favorite shades on the dashboard is a quick way to ruin them. The heat can warp the frames and break down the crucial UV-protective coating on the lenses. This leaves your eyes vulnerable to the harsh Greek sun and means you will need to buy a replacement pair sooner than expected. Medication: Many prescription and over-the-counter medications require specific temperature controls to remain effective. Exposure to extreme heat can alter their chemical composition, rendering them useless or even harmful. If you need medication during the day, keep it in a cool bag or take it with you. Hand Sanitizer: Because hand sanitizers are alcohol-based, they are highly flammable. Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and extreme heat increases the risk of the bottle leaking or even igniting. It is best to store these in the shaded trunk or take them with you. Cosmetics and Beauty Products: Lipsticks, creams, and liquid foundations melt and separate very quickly in high temperatures. Beyond just ruining your expensive makeup, the altered chemical ingredients can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions when applied later. Food and Snacks: Even if they are sealed, packaged foods can spoil rapidly in a hot car. Dairy products, chocolate, and anything containing eggs or meat will turn into a breeding ground for bacteria within minutes. A melted chocolate bar is a minor annoyance, but spoiled food can lead to severe food poisoning.

According to safety experts, the interior of a parked vehicle heats up surprisingly fast—even on days that don’t qualify as a heatwave. Within minutes, temperatures can reach levels capable of damaging electronics, medicines, food, and other personal belongings.

The takeaway is simple: before leaving anything in your car, ask yourself whether it can safely withstand temperatures above 50°C. If the answer is no, it’s best to take it with you.

Source: Cretalive, citing automotive insurance experts and Mirror.co.uk.