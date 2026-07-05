Bus Fire Near Heraklion Airport Sparks Sunday Morning Alarm

A fire broke out early Sunday morning (approx. 06:30) in a bus stationed at the KTEL parking lot, located just outside the Heraklion airport perimeter.

The flames spread from the bus to a nearby prefabricated structure. Thick, black smoke was visible across the area, causing significant concern for residents and passersby.

The Fire Department intervened with 11 vehicles and 25 firefighters. The blaze is currently under partial control, with crews remaining on-site to monitor for reignition.

Traveler Advisory: While the situation is being managed, travelers heading to the airport should allow for potential traffic delays in the immediate area. Please check your flight status before departure.

Incident Overview

esidents and passersby were left alarmed early Sunday morning when thick plumes of black smoke rose into the sky just adjacent to the Heraklion Airport. A fire broke out in a bus parked at the nearby KTEL (intercity bus) parking lot, prompting a massive emergency response.

The incident began around 06:30 local time under circumstances that remain unclear. The flames quickly engulfed the bus and soon spread to a nearby prefabricated building. The intense fire produced heavy, suffocating black smoke that covered a large part of the surrounding area, causing significant concern and panic among locals and those passing by.

The Heraklion Fire Department responded swiftly to prevent the blaze from spreading further toward the airport facilities or other nearby structures. A total of 11 fire engines and 25 firefighters were deployed to the scene. Thanks to their rapid intervention, the main blaze was brought under partial control and prevented from reaching the main airport terminal.

A strong firefighting force remains on-site to cool down the area and prevent any re-ignition of the flames.

For travelers heading to or departing from Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport, it is important to note that the fire was located in the adjacent KTEL parking area, strictly outside the main airport terminal and aviation facilities. While the thick smoke was highly visible from the airport and caused a stir in the surrounding neighborhoods, the incident was contained outside the primary operational zones. Passengers are always advised to check with their airlines for any specific updates, but the fire itself did not breach the airport’s secure areas.

The authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire.