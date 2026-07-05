The government confirms that fares will stay at 2024 and 2025 levels despite rising global fuel costs.

Great news for anyone planning to explore the Aegean this summer! Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Stefanos Gkikas has confirmed that ferry ticket prices will not escalate. Despite the rising cost of fuel globally, fares will remain at the levels seen in 2024 and 2025.

To keep island hopping affordable for both locals and travelers, the government has introduced a legislative measure that returns approximately 57 million euros to ferry companies. This compensation covers mandatory ticket discounts, ensuring that the financial burden does not fall on the passengers.

On top of stable base prices, ferry companies are rolling out additional discounts of up to 40% for families and groups. Furthermore, the government has significantly boosted funding for essential, subsidized island routes to over 170 million euros this year. This ensures that even the smallest and most remote destinations remain accessible and connected without breaking the bank.