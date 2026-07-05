Trivago Under Fire for Using Fake AI Imagery to Smear Santorini

The Santorini Hoteliers Association has formally accused travel platform Trivago of damaging the island’s reputation by publishing a promotional video that relies on AI-generated imagery to portray Santorini in a misleading light while promoting another destination (Milos).

The campaign reportedly promoted Milos, another Cycladic destination that has seen remarkable tourism growth in recent years. During the core 2025 summer season (April–August), Milos welcomed 41,033 direct air passengers and was named Condé Nast Traveller’s top Greek island to visit in 2025. While its visitor numbers remain well below those of neighboring Santorini—which recorded 818,551 air arrivals over the same period—Milos continues to strengthen its international profile, supported by both air connections and extensive ferry services.

The Santorini Hoteliers Association’s complaint was not directed at Milos itself but at the marketing approach used to promote one destination by allegedly presenting a misleading image of another. The incident has sparked broader discussion about the responsible use of AI-generated content in tourism marketing and the importance of ensuring that promotional campaigns remain truthful, transparent, and fair to all destinations.

According to the association, the video—shared through Trivago’s official social media channels—creates a distorted impression of Santorini and crosses the line from creative marketing into misinformation.

“The promotion of tourism must be based on truth, authenticity and respect,” the association said in its formal complaint, warning that comparing destinations through fabricated or manipulated imagery undermines public trust and damages the credibility of the tourism industry.

The hoteliers have called on Trivago to remove the video immediately, clarify whether AI-generated content was used, publish accurate material about Santorini, and issue a public apology to residents, businesses, and visitors.

Screenshots from the Trivago promotional video that prompted a formal complaint by the Santorini Hoteliers Association. The campaign contrasted AI-generated imagery of Milos with scenes of crowded Santorini, sparking criticism over misleading tourism marketing. The video was later removed following Trivago’s public apology. Image: Greek Travel Pages (GTP).

Trivago Apologizes After AI Video Sparks Santorini Tourism Dispute

Trivago has apologized to the Santorini Hoteliers Association and permanently removed a promotional video that sparked criticism over its alleged use of misleading AI-generated imagery depicting the island.

Trivago’s General Counsel has now acknowledged that the video’s message was inappropriate and offered the company’s sincere apologies for the concern it caused. Trivago also confirmed that the disputed video has been permanently removed from all of its official social media channels.

Trivago’s decision to remove the video and publicly apologize appears to have answered the association’s principal concerns.

The speed of their “apology” and the immediate request for a high-level meeting on July 9th scream of a company that realized they stepped into a massive PR minefield. By pulling the content and fast-tracking a meeting with the Association’s president, Antonis Pagonis, they’re desperately trying to prevent this from spiraling into a long-term legal battle or a wider boycott by the Greek tourism sector.

It’s fairly transparent, isn’t it? They aren’t doing this because they suddenly grew a conscience about “authenticity.” They’re doing it because the Hoteliers Association—and the Municipality of Thira, who also chimed in—threatened legal action and exposed the campaign for the cheap, “artificial narrative” it was.

When you look at the messaging—specifically the “Stop going to Santorini” hook in the video—it’s clear they were trying to be provocative to get clicks. They just didn’t expect the target of their “provocation” to hit back with such a unified, professional, and aggressive front.