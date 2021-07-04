COVID-19 Cases in Greece On the Rise Again

Pin 0 Shares

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again according to the latest report (in Greek) from EODY. Between Wednesday and Thursday officials confirmed some 761 new coronavirus infections and 4 fatalities. As of this morning, there were 1,001 new cases recorded over the past 24 hour period.

According to the report from EODY, 7 of these news cases were identified at points of entry into Greece. This brings to the total number of cases in the country to 425,347. The latest report also tells of 9 people dying from complications. Since the beginning of the pandemic, some 12,731 people have died in Greece, 95.2% of these because of some underlying illness.

On Monday of this past week, officials reported 362 new cases of the disease, but by Friday that number had risen to 771 cases in a 24 hour period. Athens officials instituted new rules for inter-island travel on Friday accordingly.

In an interesting twist, on June 30, the Greek Ministry of Tourism announced that, due to the spread of the Delta mutation in Russia, all arrivals will now have to produce a negative PCR test, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Meanwhile, Greece authorities have shunned the advice of EU officials by still allowing UK visitors without quarantine. The UK has been hard hit by the new Delta variant, so for many experts, Greek resistance to EU procedures on UK travelers makes no sense. Britain has gambled and reopened the country despite the fast-spreading Delta mutation.