Costa Cruises Suspends Greece Operations Due to COVID Measures

Costa Cruises has announced the temporary suspension of Costa Deliziosa cruises in Greece on account of government measures to stop the second wave of infections.

According to the news, the company offered week-long cruises which included stops at Athens, Heraklion, Bari, Katakolo, and Trieste. The ongoing cruise will end on November 7 in Trieste.

Costa Deliziosa will cease operations for seven weeks, with the cancellation of cruises on November 7, 14, 21, and 28, as well as December 5, 12, and 19. The cruise liner’s return to travel is scheduled for December 26 with a trip to Italy to Adriatic and Eastern Mediterranean destinations such as Trieste, Bari, Brindisi, and Catania.

According to Costa Cruises, more destinations will be added in the coming weeks, according to the company.