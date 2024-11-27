The ongoing conflict between traditional hoteliers and short-term rental platforms escalating as the hotel industry strives for more equitable terms in the face of rising competition. Frustrated by what they perceive as unfair practices that disrupt the market, hotel operators are planning legal actions throughout Europe. Their goal is to address these challenges and restore balance within the hospitality sector, ensuring that all players can compete fairly and sustainably.

The conflict between hoteliers and short-term rental platforms is intensifying, as both sides confront each other over the market’s future. Hoteliers are determined to assert their rights, denouncing unfair practices and calling for a restoration of balance in pricing policies. The president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels (XEE), Alexandros Vassilikos revealed that it is planned to file collective lawsuits in cooperation with European sector organisations.

Vassilkos highlighted (at left) that XEE has engaged a specialized legal firm to create a strategy to advance this plan. He emphasized that joint action is essential to address the dominant positions of major short-term rentaal platforms. Furthermore, he noted that these platforms often restrict hoteliers’ ability to set their own prices, infringing on competition rules and leading to significant market distortions. The main objective of this initiative is to collect claims from hoteliers across Europe to file a lawsuit against Booking.com in the Netherlands. Specialized lawyers and economists will assist in this process, ensuring that participants face no financial or legal risks. If successful, 70% of the compensation will be shared among the participating hotel companies.

In addition to the controversies surrounding various platforms, the tourism industry is facing broader challenges. Mr. Vasilikos pointed out that geopolitical tensions, the energy crisis, climate change, and economic instability in Europe pose significant risks to the industry. He also expressed concern about the heavy tax burden on hotels, describing them as “permanent recipients of disproportionate burdens.”

The large rejection rate of hotel applications for inclusion in the development law has added to the ongoing challenges, with 81% of applications being turned down. Despite these difficulties, Mr. Vasilikos expressed pride in the achievements of Greek hoteliers, who have played a significant role in establishing Greece as a leading tourist destination worldwide.

However, he cautioned that the debate surrounding hypertourism could result in an “anti-tourism” sentiment, which could have negative consequences for the country. In concluding his speech, he urged the industry to prioritize unity and cooperation so that Greek tourism can continue to grow and effectively address future challenges.

Focusing on these issues reveals that Greek tourism is at a pivotal moment. The engagement of hoteliers and collaboration across Europe highlight the sector’s commitment to advocate for the necessary changes to enhance its sustainability.

Source: imerisia.gr