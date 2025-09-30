Nationwide Test of Civil Defense Sirens on October 1

As part of the “Parmenion-25” exercise, the Hellenic Civil Defense will conduct a nationwide test of warning sirens on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The activation is strictly a test, and citizens are advised that there is no cause for concern.

Siren Activation Schedule

11:00 – Air raid alarm, 60 seconds (intermittent sound, varying intensity) nationwide.

– End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous steady sound) nationwide. 11:10 – Air raid alarm, 60 seconds (intermittent sound) in the Northeast Sector (Eastern Macedonia & Thrace, Lesvos, Lemnos).

– End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the . 11:20 – Air raid alarm, 60 seconds (intermittent sound) in the South Sector (South Aegean, Crete, Arcadia, Messinia, Laconia).

– End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the . 11:30 – CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) threat alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) nationwide.

– End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) nationwide. 12:20 – CBRN threat alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) in the West Sector (Central & Western Macedonia, Epirus).

– End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the . 12:30 – CBRN attack alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) in the Central Sector (Western Macedonia, Epirus, Thessaly).

– End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the . 12:40 – CBRN attack alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) in Attica Region and Thessaloniki Regional Unit .

– End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in . 12:50 – CBRN threat alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) in the East Sector (Central Greece, Attica, North & South Aegean, Corinthia, Argolida).

Important Notice

The Civil Defense emphasizes that the siren activation is only a test. There is no reason for confusion or concern.

At the same time, church bells across Greece will sound short, rapid rings for three minutes, in coordination with the siren test.