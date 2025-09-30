Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Nationwide Test of Civil Defense Sirens on October 1

- September 30th, 2025 06:43 pm

Tomorrow, sirens will sound across Greece as part of the "Parmenion-25" exercise. It's only a test—no reason for alarm. Church bells will also ring in coordination.

Tomorrow, sirens will sound across Greece as part of the "Parmenion-25" exercise. It's only a test—no reason for alarm. Church bells will also ring in coordination.

As part of the “Parmenion-25” exercise, the Hellenic Civil Defense will conduct a nationwide test of warning sirens on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The activation is strictly a test, and citizens are advised that there is no cause for concern.

Siren Activation Schedule

  • 11:00 – Air raid alarm, 60 seconds (intermittent sound, varying intensity) nationwide.
  • 11:05 – End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous steady sound) nationwide.
  • 11:10 – Air raid alarm, 60 seconds (intermittent sound) in the Northeast Sector (Eastern Macedonia & Thrace, Lesvos, Lemnos).
  • 11:15 – End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the Northeast Sector.
  • 11:20 – Air raid alarm, 60 seconds (intermittent sound) in the South Sector (South Aegean, Crete, Arcadia, Messinia, Laconia).
  • 11:25 – End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the South Sector.
  • 11:30 – CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) threat alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) nationwide.
  • 11:35 – End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) nationwide.
  • 12:20 – CBRN threat alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) in the West Sector (Central & Western Macedonia, Epirus).
  • 12:25 – End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the West Sector.
  • 12:30 – CBRN attack alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) in the Central Sector (Western Macedonia, Epirus, Thessaly).
  • 12:35 – End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the Central Sector.
  • 12:40 – CBRN attack alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) in Attica Region and Thessaloniki Regional Unit.
  • 12:45 – End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in Attica and Thessaloniki.
  • 12:50 – CBRN threat alarm, 120 seconds (intermittent sound) in the East Sector (Central Greece, Attica, North & South Aegean, Corinthia, Argolida).
  • 12:55 – End of alarm, 60 seconds (continuous sound) in the East Sector.

Important Notice

The Civil Defense emphasizes that the siren activation is only a test. There is no reason for confusion or concern.

At the same time, church bells across Greece will sound short, rapid rings for three minutes, in coordination with the siren test.

About Kostas Raptis

Kostas Raptis is a reporter living in Heraklion, Crete, where he covers the fast-moving world of AI and smart technology. He first discovered the island in 2016 and never quite forgot it—finally making the move in 2022. Now based in the city he once only dreamed of calling home, Kostas brings a curious eye and a human touch to the stories shaping our digital future.

Previous:
Next: