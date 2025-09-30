New Locations and Extensions for Chania’s Public Markets

The Municipality of Chania has issued new decisions (No. 358 & 360/2025) regarding the extension and relocation of local public markets. The changes take effect on October 1, 2025, and apply to different neighborhoods on various days of the week.

Weekly Market Schedule & Locations

Monday

01/10/2025 – 30/11/2025 (extension):

On Giampoudaki Street (from Xanthoudidou St. to Nearhou St.) and on Vasileiou Psilaki Street (from Giampoudaki St. to Igoumenou Gavriil St.).

On Giampoudaki Street (from Xanthoudidou St. to Nearhou St.) and on Vasileiou Psilaki Street (from Giampoudaki St. to Igoumenou Gavriil St.). 01/12/2025 – 30/09/2027:

At the former Markopoulou military camp (western side), entrance from Malinou St.

Tuesday

01/10/2025 – 30/09/2026:

On Theodorou Kolokotroni St. (from Agioi Apostoloi St. to the 2nd side street of Georgiou Karaiskaki St.).

On Theodorou Kolokotroni St. (from Agioi Apostoloi St. to the 2nd side street of Georgiou Karaiskaki St.). 01/10/2026 – 30/09/2027:

On a plot bordered by Nik. Plastira St., Agia Marina St., Mournies provincial road, and a private property. Entrances from Agia Marina St. and Nik. Plastira St.

Wednesday

01/10/2025 – 30/11/2025 (extension):

On Manousogiannakidon St. (from Markou Botsari St. to Pachianon St.).

On Manousogiannakidon St. (from Markou Botsari St. to Pachianon St.). 01/12/2025 – 30/09/2027:

On a property in the Pachiana area, Therissou 1, at the site of the former BIOCHYM factory.

Thursday

01/10/2025 – 31/03/2026:

On Patriarchou Gerasimou St. (from Peiraios St. to Pavlou Michelioudaki St.).

On Patriarchou Gerasimou St. (from Peiraios St. to Pavlou Michelioudaki St.). 01/04/2026 – 30/09/2027:

Within the former ABEA property, bordered by Akti Kanari, Dimakopoulou, and Gerasimou Pardali Streets. Entrances from Pardali St. and Akti Kanari.

Saturday

01/10/2025 – 30/09/2027:

On Minoos St. (from Nikiforou Foka St. to Epimenidou St.) and the wide section of Nikiforou Episkopou St.

Also temporarily in the Santa Lucia parking lot (entrance from Nikiforou Foka St.).

Note: a 15-meter section at the junction of Minoos and Epimenidou will remain open to traffic from both sides.

These adjustments aim to ensure the smooth operation of Chania’s weekly markets while relocating them to safer, more suitable areas. Residents and visitors are advised to take note of the new sites and dates before heading out to shop.

Chania Public Market Schedule (Oct 2025 – Sep 2027)