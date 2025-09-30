Argophilia

New Locations and Extensions for Chania’s Public Markets

- September 30th, 2025 06:29 pm

As of October 1, 2025, Chania's public markets will operate at new locations. The Municipality announced updated locations for Monday through Saturday through 2027.

The Municipality of Chania has issued new decisions (No. 358 & 360/2025) regarding the extension and relocation of local public markets. The changes take effect on October 1, 2025, and apply to different neighborhoods on various days of the week.

These adjustments aim to ensure the smooth operation of Chania’s weekly markets while relocating them to safer, more suitable areas. Residents and visitors are advised to take note of the new sites and dates before heading out to shop.

Chania Public Market Schedule (Oct 2025 – Sep 2027)

DayPeriodLocation
Monday01/10/2025 – 30/11/2025Giampoudaki St. (Xanthoudidou–Nearhou) & Vasileiou Psilaki St. (Giampoudaki–Igoumenou Gavriil)
01/12/2025 – 30/09/2027Former Markopoulou military camp (west side), entrance from Malinou St.
Tuesday01/10/2025 – 30/09/2026Theodorou Kolokotroni St. (Agioi Apostoloi–2nd side street of Georgiou Karaiskaki)
01/10/2026 – 30/09/2027Plot bordered by Nik. Plastira St., Agia Marina St., Mournies road. Entrances: Agia Marina & Nik. Plastira
Wednesday01/10/2025 – 30/11/2025Manousogiannakidon St. (Markou Botsari–Pachianon)
01/12/2025 – 30/09/2027Pachiana area, Therissou 1, at former BIOCHYM factory site
Thursday01/10/2025 – 31/03/2026Patriarchou Gerasimou St. (Peiraios–Pavlou Michelioudaki)
01/04/2026 – 30/09/2027Former ABEA grounds, bordered by Akti Kanari, Dimakopoulou, Gerasimou Pardali. Entrances: Pardali & Akti Kanari
Saturday01/10/2025 – 30/09/2027Minoos St. (Nikiforou Foka–Epimenidou), wide section of Nikiforou Episkopou St., & Santa Lucia parking (entrance from Nikiforou Foka). Note: 15m at Minoos–Epimenidou remains open to traffic.

