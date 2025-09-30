New Locations and Extensions for Chania’s Public Markets

The Municipality of Chania has issued new decisions (No. 358 & 360/2025) regarding the extension and relocation of local public markets. The changes take effect on October 1, 2025, and apply to different neighborhoods on various days of the week.
Weekly Market Schedule & Locations
Monday
- 01/10/2025 – 30/11/2025 (extension):
On Giampoudaki Street (from Xanthoudidou St. to Nearhou St.) and on Vasileiou Psilaki Street (from Giampoudaki St. to Igoumenou Gavriil St.).
- 01/12/2025 – 30/09/2027:
At the former Markopoulou military camp (western side), entrance from Malinou St.
Tuesday
- 01/10/2025 – 30/09/2026:
On Theodorou Kolokotroni St. (from Agioi Apostoloi St. to the 2nd side street of Georgiou Karaiskaki St.).
- 01/10/2026 – 30/09/2027:
On a plot bordered by Nik. Plastira St., Agia Marina St., Mournies provincial road, and a private property. Entrances from Agia Marina St. and Nik. Plastira St.
Wednesday
- 01/10/2025 – 30/11/2025 (extension):
On Manousogiannakidon St. (from Markou Botsari St. to Pachianon St.).
- 01/12/2025 – 30/09/2027:
On a property in the Pachiana area, Therissou 1, at the site of the former BIOCHYM factory.
Thursday
- 01/10/2025 – 31/03/2026:
On Patriarchou Gerasimou St. (from Peiraios St. to Pavlou Michelioudaki St.).
- 01/04/2026 – 30/09/2027:
Within the former ABEA property, bordered by Akti Kanari, Dimakopoulou, and Gerasimou Pardali Streets. Entrances from Pardali St. and Akti Kanari.
Saturday
- 01/10/2025 – 30/09/2027:
On Minoos St. (from Nikiforou Foka St. to Epimenidou St.) and the wide section of Nikiforou Episkopou St.
Also temporarily in the Santa Lucia parking lot (entrance from Nikiforou Foka St.).
Note: a 15-meter section at the junction of Minoos and Epimenidou will remain open to traffic from both sides.
These adjustments aim to ensure the smooth operation of Chania’s weekly markets while relocating them to safer, more suitable areas. Residents and visitors are advised to take note of the new sites and dates before heading out to shop.
Chania Public Market Schedule (Oct 2025 – Sep 2027)
|Day
|Period
|Location
|Monday
|01/10/2025 – 30/11/2025
|Giampoudaki St. (Xanthoudidou–Nearhou) & Vasileiou Psilaki St. (Giampoudaki–Igoumenou Gavriil)
|01/12/2025 – 30/09/2027
|Former Markopoulou military camp (west side), entrance from Malinou St.
|Tuesday
|01/10/2025 – 30/09/2026
|Theodorou Kolokotroni St. (Agioi Apostoloi–2nd side street of Georgiou Karaiskaki)
|01/10/2026 – 30/09/2027
|Plot bordered by Nik. Plastira St., Agia Marina St., Mournies road. Entrances: Agia Marina & Nik. Plastira
|Wednesday
|01/10/2025 – 30/11/2025
|Manousogiannakidon St. (Markou Botsari–Pachianon)
|01/12/2025 – 30/09/2027
|Pachiana area, Therissou 1, at former BIOCHYM factory site
|Thursday
|01/10/2025 – 31/03/2026
|Patriarchou Gerasimou St. (Peiraios–Pavlou Michelioudaki)
|01/04/2026 – 30/09/2027
|Former ABEA grounds, bordered by Akti Kanari, Dimakopoulou, Gerasimou Pardali. Entrances: Pardali & Akti Kanari
|Saturday
|01/10/2025 – 30/09/2027
|Minoos St. (Nikiforou Foka–Epimenidou), wide section of Nikiforou Episkopou St., & Santa Lucia parking (entrance from Nikiforou Foka). Note: 15m at Minoos–Epimenidou remains open to traffic.