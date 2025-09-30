Deputy Shipping Minister Backs Island Strategy at Oinousses Conference

Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Stefanos Gikas underlined the importance of an integrated maritime strategy for Greece’s small islands during the 16th Panhellenic Conference of Small Islands, held on Oinousses from September 26–28, 2025.

More than 100 participants attended, including representatives from local governments, academics, entrepreneurs, and Members of the European Parliament. The meeting, co-organized by the Hellenic Network of Small Islands (EDMN) and the Municipality of Oinousses, focused on strategies for sustainable growth, institutional reforms, and funding tools to help small island communities address modern challenges.

Key Points from the Minister’s Address

Integrated Maritime Strategy: Gikas stated that it has been central to securing EU resources under the 2021–2027 NSRF, enhancing island cohesion, and strengthening ferry services.

Ferry Subsidies: Funding for lifeline routes has increased from €90 million in 2019 to €167 million in 2025, now covering 77 routes and facilitating improved connections for smaller islands.

Flagship Projects: Programs such as GrecoIslands, Naxos Smart Island Project, Tilos – Just Go Zero, and Astypalea – Smart and Sustainable Island were cited as models of innovation.

Social and Digital Initiatives: The ministry supports measures such as the Transport Equivalent subsidy, a Digital Parenting Assistant, remote healthcare for pregnant women and new parents, and a Price Observatory, all in collaboration with research centers.

Future Plans: The Transport Equivalent will be modernized, in consultation with island chambers and municipalities, before being brought forward for new legislation.

European Union Dimension

Gikas also said that, in a period of geopolitical and economic turbulence, the EU must pay special attention to islands. He called for:

Full integration of islands into EU funding tools and state aid rules.

Strengthened multilevel governance.

Support for energy autonomy through renewable energy sources.

He argued that EU cohesion policy must explicitly recognize islands as distinct territorial entities, with tailored legislation and funding mechanisms tailored to their specific needs. With the 2028–2034 EU budget and a new island strategy ahead, he said Greece has an opportunity to firmly anchor island priorities in Brussels.

Declaration of Oinousses

The conference concluded with the “Declaration of Oinousses”, which Gikas said would serve as a roadmap for Greece’s push to secure a distinct policy framework for small islands at both the national and European levels.

During his visit, the Deputy Minister also held separate meetings with Chios MP Notis Mitarakis, Oinousses Mayor Giorgos Daniil, Chios Mayor Giannis Malafis, and MEP Freddy Beleris, and visited local Coast Guard facilities.