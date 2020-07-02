Chania’s Daskalogiannis Airport Gets First International Tourists for 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Daskalogiannis Airport in Chania, Crete welcomed scheduled international flights delivering summer 2020’s first visitors from Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, and Romania.

Ryanair’s flight from Vilnius, Lithuania, arrived at Chania airport, carrying 126 passengers first. Visitors arrived observing the new security protocols, many commenting that they chose Crete because of the island’s COVID-19 record. Travelers bound for Greece have highlighted the country’s pandemic management record as key in their decision making.

Daskalogiannis Airport and other Greek airports are keying on measures to ensure passenger and public safety. According to the news from Chania, some 275 samples will be taken by Greek Navy medical professionals from passengers coming from abroad, which will be tested for coronavirus.

In other Chania tourism news, Polish airline LOT announced new flights from Poland to Greece which include Chania as part of the airline’s #LOTnaWakacje campaign for summer.

Aegean Airlines will offer direct flights from abroad to Iraklio, Chania, and Rhodes this month as well.