Greece’s Tourism Minister Sets Mid-July Date for UK Open Travel

Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis announced this past week that Greece may be ready to welcome British travelers by mid-July. According to the minister, this timeframe will give authorities time to ensure the pandemic situation is under control.

Theoharis told a Sky News Tonight television audience that both Greece and the UK are working in this direction so UK travelers will be able to enjoy their holidays in Greece as they do every year and at the same time feel confident about their safety.

The minister went on to say Greek health experts are monitoring the epidemiological situation in the UK, particularly in view of rising coronavirus cases there. He reiterated that Greece had opened its borders implementing a government strategy that focused on testing, health protocols, and careful selection of countries based on effective Covid-19 management as well as reciprocity.

The UK is one of Greece’s top source markets and a favorite destination for British travelers. As of last Tuesday, Greece had issued an aviation directive (NOTAM) extending a previous suspension of all flights to and from the UK until July 15.

Source: GTP