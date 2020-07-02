Skiathos Welcomes First International Tourist Flights for Summer 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Skiathos Island welcomed the first international flights of the 2020 summer season today. An AirSerbia Airbus, landed at Skiathos airport from Belgrade bringing 144 tourists from Serbia and 23 Serb journalists invited by tour operators.

Moments after the first plane landed, a Condor Airbus from Dusseldorf with 172 German travelers ready to vacation on Skiathos landed. According to the news from ANA, flight arrivals will increase in the following hours and days as three charter flights are scheduled to arrive from Germany, one from Romania, one from Austria and one from Poland.

In parallel news, the historic Skiathos Palace Hotel opened its doors for the season. Other large hotels and resorts on Skiathos are going to open as of July 15 depending on the tourist traffic on Skiathos.

Skiathos is a relatively small island, but it attracts thousands of visitors every summer seeking the amazing nightlife, as well as family friendly vacations in paradise. it is also a great destination for families.

Skiathos town is the biggest and most popular settlement of the island. The town’s waterfront is magic, and the amazing seaside tavernas are a key attraction. The island is situated in the northwest Aegean Sea, in the heart of Sporades archipelago. The destination is known for its amazing beaches, natural ambiance, cosmopolitan aura, and the aforementioned Skiathos nightlife.

Among the most beautiful ones are Koukounaries beach, Lalaria beach, and Banana beach where the jet-set and younger travelers flock for amazing watersports and beach parties.