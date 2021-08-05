Chania and Zakynthos Under New COVID-19 Restrictions

Pin 0 Shares

Athens officials have now imposed a curfew and banned music on Zakynthos Island, and at Chania on Crete island. News from the civil protection agency says the new restrictions are to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has surged across several sections of the country.

Restrictions will come into effect from Friday and run until Aug. 13 because Zakynthos surged by 69% from a week earlier, and the city of Chania in Crete where it rose 54%. A nighttime curfew will be in place and there’s a 24-hour ban on music at entertainment venues.

Greece reported 2,856 COVID-19 infections yesterday and 16 related deaths, bringing the total since the first case was detected in February 2020 to 503,885 and 13,013 respectively.

Last month, Greece’s south Aegean islands were marked dark red on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s COVID-19 map after a rise in infections, meaning all but essential travel was discouraged.