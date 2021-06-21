Minos Beach Art Hotel: Another Crete Hospitality Wonder

Pin 0 Shares

Crete Island is arguably the most mythical destination in the world. How appropriate it is, that a reworked masterpiece from earlier days, Minos Beach Art Hotel now offers an experience on par with tales of gods and goddesses? An assemblage of waterfront bungalows and gardens spread over two and a half kilometers of pristine coast, is Agios Nikolaos’ most interesting hotels.

Situated on the shores of Mirabello Bay, the Minos Beach Art Hotel is a luxurious recreation of 1960s cluster of bungalows once the home of local fishermen from the days of the hippies, and Chanel is now a radically renovated enclave of quiet and simple luxury. The waterfront paradise now boasts two sandy beaches, unprecedented luxury, and fabulous art. Taking advantage of all the local value at hand, while superimposing totally modern sustainable aspects, the hotel is a balanced affair. Minos Beach art hotel is refinement of the theme of hospitality as art accentuated through nature and human works reflecting it. The overall effect being harmony and calm.

To first-time visitors, the traditional eastern Crete fishing village architecture is a kind of poetry lying amid the craggy rocks, sandy shores, and jubilant local greenery. With interiors that are slick and at once warm, the overall effect is one of calm coexistence with the local environment and dreamy ideas of island life. Exposed wood beams and joinery, the abundant use of earthy jute, and custom-designed furnishings by Adorno and other makers are capitalized by the 50 art installations displayed throughout the property.

The owners have commissioned local artists to represent Crete island’s natural surroundings in beautiful works that are magnified by works by international artists. The hotel’s connection to the art world goes back to 1988 when Original Gina Mamidakis organized the very first Art Symposium. The whole affair is like the culmination of a perfect tourism dream by Mamidakis, who long ago planted the seeds for a thriving cultural experience rooted in Greek hospitality.

It’s important to note here, the mission of the G. & A. Mamidakis Foundation has been to create and implement programs and actions that are consistent with its vision concerning the arts, people, and the environment. Much of the G. & A. Mamidakis Foundation art collection is found in the hotel and its Open Art Air Museum.

Meanwhile, Minos Beach Art Hotel leans on the culinary expertise of award-winning chef Giannis Baxevanis, who oversees gastronomy at the hotel. The hotel’s three restaurants, four bars, and kafenio (traditional coffee shop) use produce and products sourced from trusted local suppliers in and around Agios Nicolaos, including many of the wines that come from area vineyards and wineries.

Guests can choose from great Greek and Cretan cuisine, from the pool bar or seafront wine bar to al fresco dining and a more formal fine restaurant experience at La Bouillabaisse. With community wellness at the forefront, Minos is committed to taking concrete actions that support local businesses and products, with the aim of protecting and restoring the natural environment, vulnerable communities, and staff wellbeing.

To learn more visit the hotel’s Facebook here, or follow the previous links, or call +30 28410 25735