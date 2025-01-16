Road Closure Notice for Provincial Road 9

Starting January 20, 2025, a section of Provincial Road 9 in Rethymno, connecting Koxare, Asomatos, and Preveli Monastery, will be closed. The closure, expected to last one month, is outlined under the Regional Council’s Decision No. 189/2024 (Protocol No. 28/31-12-2024). The Directorate of Technical Works of the Regional Unit of Rethymno issued it for urgent work to restore damages to road and hydraulic structures.

Officials emphasize that these improvements are critical for safety and usability. Repairs aim to address damage caused by various factors, ensuring smoother travel in the future.

This roadwork affects the stretch from the junction with the municipal road leading to Lefkogeia village, continuing to Preveli Monastery. Below is a quick overview of essential details:

Closure Begins : Monday, January 20, 2025

: Monday, January 20, 2025 Duration : Approximately one month

: Approximately one month Affected Road : Provincial Road 9 (Koxare – Asomatos – Preveli Monastery), from Lefkogeia to Preveli Monastery

: Provincial Road 9 (Koxare – Asomatos – Preveli Monastery), from Lefkogeia to Preveli Monastery Reason: Repairs under the project “Restoration of Road and Hydraulic Infrastructure Damages in Rethymno.”

Alternate Routes

Drivers travelling between Asomatos and Preveli Monastery should take the municipal road to Giannio, a village in Agios Vasilios. This detour also works in reverse for those heading from the monastery back to Asomatos. Tourists driving through the area should also plan ahead and follow local updates.

Signage and night warning lights will be installed along the affected portion during the closure. Drivers must follow all posted directions to ensure safe passage through the detour. Officials from the Regional Unit of Rethymno kindly request motorists’ cooperation throughout the project.