Cycladic Late Night at the Museum in Athens This June 27

A few weeks after revealing the exhibition “Cindy Sherman at Cycladic: Early Works,” the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens invites you to a Cycladic Late Night on Thursday, June 27, from 19:00 to 24:00. Visitors will enjoy a tour of the exhibition at a special ticket price of €7 and experience live musical performances.

Artists Sissi Rada, Christina Vantzou, Pina Bounce, and K.atou, renowned in both domestic and international electronic music scenes, will perform site-specific live sessions and DJ sets at Megaros Stathatou, harmonizing with Cindy Sherman’s works.

Live Performances

19:30 Sissi Rada

21:00 Christina Vantzou featuring John Also Bennett

22:30 Pina Bounce

DJ Set

19:30-24:00 K.atou

Venues

Megaron Stathatou & Cycladic Café

During Cycladic Late Night, the entire Museum, including the periodic exhibition, permanent exhibitions, Cycladic Café, and Cycladic Shop, will remain open until midnight.

Tickets

€7 for entry to the periodical exhibition and live musical performances

Free entry to Cycladic Friends for permanent exhibitions

“Cindy Sherman at Cycladic: Early Works” showcases more than one hundred pieces by the famed American artist Cindy Sherman. Marking her first museum exhibition of photographic works in Greece, it features iconic images from early series such as Untitled Film Stills (1977-1980), Rear Screen Projections (1980), Centerfolds (1981), and Color Studies (1981-1982). Sherman’s art explores women, identity, and representation themes, portraying a spectrum of female stereotypes and provoking timeless questions.

Cycladic Late Night is generously supported by the Qualco Foundation.