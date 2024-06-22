Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Cycladic Late Night at the Museum in Athens This June 27

- June 22nd, 2024 11:27 am

Spend your June 27 at Cycladic Late Night in Athens' Museum of Cycladic Art for a night of captivating art, live events, and much more.

Spend your June 27 at Cycladic Late Night in Athens' Museum of Cycladic Art for a night of captivating art, live events, and much more.

Share
Share
Tweet

A few weeks after revealing the exhibition “Cindy Sherman at Cycladic: Early Works,” the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens invites you to a Cycladic Late Night on Thursday, June 27, from 19:00 to 24:00. Visitors will enjoy a tour of the exhibition at a special ticket price of €7 and experience live musical performances.

Artists Sissi Rada, Christina Vantzou, Pina Bounce, and K.atou, renowned in both domestic and international electronic music scenes, will perform site-specific live sessions and DJ sets at Megaros Stathatou, harmonizing with Cindy Sherman’s works.

Live Performances

  • 19:30 Sissi Rada
  • 21:00 Christina Vantzou featuring John Also Bennett
  • 22:30 Pina Bounce

DJ Set

  • 19:30-24:00 K.atou

Venues

  • Megaron Stathatou & Cycladic Café

During Cycladic Late Night, the entire Museum, including the periodic exhibition, permanent exhibitions, Cycladic Café, and Cycladic Shop, will remain open until midnight.

Tickets

  • €7 for entry to the periodical exhibition and live musical performances
  • Free entry to Cycladic Friends for permanent exhibitions

“Cindy Sherman at Cycladic: Early Works” showcases more than one hundred pieces by the famed American artist Cindy Sherman. Marking her first museum exhibition of photographic works in Greece, it features iconic images from early series such as Untitled Film Stills (1977-1980), Rear Screen Projections (1980), Centerfolds (1981), and Color Studies (1981-1982). Sherman’s art explores women, identity, and representation themes, portraying a spectrum of female stereotypes and provoking timeless questions.

Cycladic Late Night is generously supported by the Qualco Foundation.

About Victoria Udrea

Victoria Udrea currently holds the position of Editorial Assistant at Argophilia Travel News. Before joining the team at Argophilia, Victoria gained experience as a PR consultant at Pamil Visions PR. Additionally, she contributes to Realty Biz News, where she focuses on writing about smart home technology and real estate news.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet