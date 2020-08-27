Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas to Celebrate World Wellness Weekend

Pin 0 Shares

From the serenity of yoga to the intensity of martial arts, Anantara hotels & resorts will host a series of activities & holistic experiences to commemorate World Wellness Weekend on September 19 & 20, 2020.

Inspiring thoughtful choices for a better life, Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas is inviting guests and communities an international celebration of wellness to commemorate World Wellness Weekend on September 19 & 20, 2020.

Named the World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand three years in a row, Anantara Spas are a haven of peace and tranquillity – an utterly relaxing and rejuvenating experience in unique settings.

To mark this year’s World Wellness Weekend, almost 20 Anantara hotels and resorts in 11 different countries will host a series of wellness activities ranging from yoga, guided meditations, sleep restoration workshops, chanting, breathwork, sound healing therapies, alms offerings to Buddhist monks, personal training sessions, Muay Thai classes, high-intensity interval training, aqua aerobics, workshops on nutrition and nourishment, and healthy culinary discoveries.

Overwater Yoga at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

From the serenity of yoga to the feat of martial arts, and the gift of a good night’s sleep, Anantara Spa supports the five key pillars of World Wellness Weekend: Sleep and Restoration, Nutrition and Nourishment, Vitality and Movement, Serenity and Mindfulness, Purpose and Solidarity.

In Thailand, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort and Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort will offer guests rich journeys in wellness including an authentic immersion with the Buddhist tradition of alms giving and merit-making, relaxing foot and neck massages, aqua aerobics sessions, yoga activities and refreshing nutrient-packed juices to enjoy.

Elsewhere in South East Asia, perched on a dramatic cliffside overlooking the Indian Ocean, Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort will offer guests a complimentary healing meditation under the pillar of Serenity & Mindfulness and a nutrition workshop to educate guests on the importance of mindful eating under the pillar of Nutrition & Nourishment. In Cambodia, Anantara Angkor Siem Reap Resort will also participate in World Wellness Weekend.

Activities in Anantara’s Maldives resorts will be streamed via social media channels. The team at Anantara Dhigu Resort (@anantaradhigu) will lead a HIIT workout, and the resident yoga instructor at Anantara Veli Resort (@anantaraveli) will perform a meditative chant while resident yoga instructor Sharath Ram will host a sandbank aerial yoga tutorial.

Elsewhere in the Indian Ocean in Sri Lanka, activities at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort will include morning running, yoga, Ayurveda cooking lessons and doctor consultations, meditation with a Buddhist monk, and conservationist work with the turtle nesting project. At Anantara Kulatara Resort guests are invited to an introductory consultation with Ayurvedic Doctor Eranga Kaushal, complimentary water aerobics, yoga, Pilates, and partake in a beach clean-up.

Guests in the Middle East can enjoy a plethora of wellness experiences including at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara and Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resort. While in the Sultanate of Oman, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort will offer a series of guided breathing exercises, meditation and sound healing sessions, as well as the opportunity to avail of the Slumber Guru program and one-hour personal training, all subject to booking and availability. Also in Oman, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara will be offering wellness experiences to celebrate the weekend.

Whether it is serenity and mindfulness, sleep and restoration, deep relaxation or the pursuit of renewed energy, Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in Spain and Anantara Villamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal allow a flexible approach to feeling good in line with Anantara Spa’s commitment to life in balance for World Wellness Weekend.

Representing China, Anantara Guiyang Resort will host outdoor meditation by the resort’s Thai Guru in the garden, and the Anantara Spa team will share relaxation tips and mini treatments for in-house guests.

Within the graceful elegance of The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, guests can invigorate their senses and collate their thoughts against the roar of the mighty Zambezi River with complimentary yoga on the sun deck and a nature trail hike to Victoria Falls, one of the natural wonders of the world. The resort’s culinary team will also host healthy cooking demonstrations at breakfast and lunch.

Anantara’s sister properties in the Maldives will also be participating in World Wellness Weekend. Naladhu Private Island Maldives (@naladhumaldives) will stream an Abhyanga tutorial, while Niyama Private Islands (@niyamamaldives) will host energetic classes and sessions to view via social media.

In line with enhanced COVID-19 hygiene and safety measures, group sessions will be socially distanced and in locations where international travel is restricted, the events will be hosted online via social media.

Anantara Spas are a haven of peace and tranquillity – an utterly relaxing and rejuvenating experience in unique settings. Currently, Anantara Spa operates over 40 spas in 16 countries across Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Europe.

For more information, visit @anantaraspawellness