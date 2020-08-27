Domes Resorts Partners With Hotel Investment Partners (HIP)

Pin 0 Shares

Domes Resorts has just announced a partnership with Hotel Investment Partners (HIP) for the management of two of its resorts in Corfu and Zakynthos.

According to the agreement, HIP is to reposition the Grand Hotel on Corfu and Zante Beach, on Zakynthos for the coming season. The hotels are part of Blackstone’s recently acquired Greek portfolio and will be managed under the Domes brand. George Spanos, CEO of Domes Resorts told Travel Weekly:

“We are more than excited, this agreement is decisive because it goes hand in hand with our strategic expansion plan for the Domes brand. This initiative was a year in the making as we have always believed that it is crucial to have entities of this magnitude investing in Greece. As of today, we are much closer to realizing our ambition, to see the Domes brand beyond Greek borders.”

Owned by Ledra Hotels and Villas, Domes Resorts is one of the fastest-growing luxury hotel companies in Greece. Domes Resorts also owns and operates three properties in Crete – Domes of Elounda, Domes Noruz Chania, and Domes Zeen.

Courtesy Domes Miramare Corfu

HIP was founded in 2015 and through follow-on acquisitions, its portfolio has grown to 65 hotels comprising 19,019 keys with a footprint in Spain, Greece, and Portugal. HIP CEO and founding partner Alejandro Hernández-Puértolas had this to add: