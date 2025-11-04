Why American Retirees Are Choosing Greece Over Florida

Greece ranks 7th globally for American retirees.

for American retirees. Over 13,000 Americans already receive U.S. pensions while living here.

already receive U.S. pensions while living here. In 2025, Golden Visa holders increased 52% .

. Main reasons: climate, cost, community, calm — and probably the food.

When Florida Got Too Expensive and Too Fast

It started quietly — a few retirees from New York and California who accidentally stumbled on Crete, Evia, or Pelion and never went back. Then it became a pattern.

Now, Greece has become what Florida wanted to be before real estate and humidity got out of hand: a place where people actually smile when they retire.

According to new data, more than 13,000 Americans are living in Greece while collecting their pensions. Another 1,456 joined through the Golden Visa program this year — proof that Americans are not just coming for the summer; they are unpacking permanently.

Small Villages, Big Dreams

It is not just Santorini and Athens.

Retirees are discovering places even most Greeks barely remember on maps — Chryso in Evrytania, Polydroso in Thesprotia, Gkoura, Steni, Kyriaki, and hidden corners of Pelion.

They arrive armed with pensions, optimism, and maybe a slightly confused GPS. They stay because, in these quiet places, the loudest sound is usually a goat or the church bell.

The American Exodus — Soft Edition

Unlike their Israeli counterparts, who often move due to regional insecurity, American retirees come for peace, food, and that elusive Mediterranean rhythm. They are trading strip malls for olive groves, drive-thrus for kafeneia, and HOA meetings for fishermen who wave every morning.

Kiplinger calls Greece “a cinematic setting.” VegOut praises its “healthy lifestyle and coastline.” Americans call it “finally affordable.”

Numbers Don’t Lie, They Nap in the Sun

According to Get Golden Visa, Greece now sits among the top 10 retirement destinations for Americans worldwide — ahead of Spain and Portugal.

Compared to 2024, the number of U.S. Golden Visa holders rose 52.6%, which economists describe as “a lot of people suddenly realizing feta is cheaper than Florida rent.

Three Doors to Paradise

Americans can move to Greece through:

The Golden Visa (for those with deep pockets and furniture already labeled “villa-ready”).

(for those with deep pockets and furniture already labeled “villa-ready”). The Financial Independence Permit , requiring proof of €3,500 monthly income or €84,000 in savings — plus insurance and good intentions.

, requiring proof of €3,500 monthly income or €84,000 in savings — plus insurance and good intentions. Or simply marrying a Greek, which remains the most chaotic but romantic route.

The Appeal, Broken Down by Logic and Myth

Cost of Living:

In Greece, rent is 70% cheaper than in the U.S., daily costs are 23% lower, and the coffee actually comes with scenery. A two-bedroom by the Cretan sea costs the same as a Tampa parking space.

Climate:

Mild winters, long summers, no hurricanes, no snow shovels, and just enough rain to justify a good nap.

Diet:

Olive oil, tomatoes, wine, and the ability to eat out nightly without guilt or bankruptcy.

Pace:

The official Greek motto is not “hurry up.” It is “we’ll see.” Retirees love that.

Community:

You will know your neighbors, your neighbors’ goats, and probably your neighbors’ cousins by week two.

Healthcare:

Public hospitals are functional, private ones affordable, and doctors speak English — sometimes with better grammar than their patients.

Taxes:

A flat 7% rate for foreign retirees. Uncle Sam might frown, but Zeus smiles.

Real Estate:

Houses that still have history, courtyards, and the smell of basil. Many Americans buy, renovate, and suddenly become experts in ancient roof tiles.

The Real Reason

Ask any of them, and they will say the same thing in different words: Greece feels alive.

The people greet you. The food tastes like something. The sea heals more than it chills.

And when they wake up in their new home — maybe in Chania, Nafplio, or a tiny Evrytania village — they realize retirement is not the end of anything.

It is just the beginning of the world’s longest lunch.