Chania Clock Light Show to Welcome the New Year

The city of Chania welcomes 2025 with the Chania Clock Light Show, an unforgettable celebration filled with music, lights, and excitement at the historic town clock of the Municipal Garden.

On Tuesday, December 31, at 9 PM, locals and visitors are invited to gather on Ploumidiaki Street. The evening will feature a live performance by Mary Athanasiou & Friends, creating the perfect backdrop to count down the minutes. Mayor Panagiotis Simandirakis, along with municipal council members, will lead the countdown to greet the coming year in a shared celebration.

Ringing in 2025 at Chania’s Iconic Clock

For over 100 years, the Municipal Garden clock has stood as a symbol of time’s passage. When the hands strike midnight this New Year’s Eve, Chania residents and visitors will welcome 2025 with a dazzling display of lights. The signature Chania Clock Light Show will illuminate the night, spectacularly marking the year’s arrival.

Location : Municipal Garden Clock on Ploumidiaki Street

Mayor Simandirakis says, “This year, Chania shines brighter than ever. Let’s welcome 2025 with excitement and hope.”

The Chania Clock Light Show has become a highlight of New Year’s festivities, lighting up the city’s heart in a unique spectacle. With hopes of a bright and prosperous year, the city invites everyone to participate in this unforgettable night.